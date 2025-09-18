Handyman reveals why you shouldn't throw away silica gel packets: 'I never thought of that'

At some point in our lives, we've all likely purchased a product that included silica gel packets stuffed inside the package. And while the most common response is to simply toss these away in the garbage, one TikToker shared a useful tip that gives the packets another purpose.

The scoop

Online merchant and TikToker Dryrot Junkies (@dryrot_junkie) offered a simple and eco-friendly hack that can help prevent the needless waste of perfectly good silica gel packets.

"Do not eat these, but also don't throw them away because they are super useful," said the TikToker. "I use them everywhere."

To demonstrate how anyone can reuse the packets, he revealed that he popped a couple inside of his boots, which had begun to develop some excess moisture. "Overnight, these things were different boots," added the TikToker.

However, even if you don't have any boots that need to be dried out, silica gel packets can still serve another purpose. As noted by Dryrot Junkies, you can place them anywhere that moisture can get in. This includes toolboxes, storage containers, and even inside your particularly vulnerable books.

How it's helping

Silica gel packets are small pouches that contain a form of silicon dioxide that acts as a desiccant, a substance that is able to absorb moisture and humidity from its surroundings. These packets are commonly included in the packaging of products like electronics, food, and leather goods to protect them from moisture damage, mold, and mildew. This can protect their overall quality and extend their shelf life.

Reusing silica gel packets can also promote sustainability at home by reducing the amount of waste you produce. Silica gel packets are not biodegradable, since they are designed with plastic-lined sachets. This means that they can pile up in landfills or remain scattered around the environment for decades until worn down, leading to the spread of microplastic pollution.

What everyone's saying

A number of users in the comments section appeared to be genuinely impressed by the advice from the TikToker.

"I never thought of that, [definitely] putting them in my boots," wrote one commenter.

"Thanks for the awesome tip," added a second user.

Another commenter even offered up a bit of advice of their own. "Chuck 'em in your tackle box," they suggested.

