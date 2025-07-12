Woman shares clever hack using old silica gel packets: 'Don't throw it away because it is very useful'

If you've ordered something online and received a package, chances are you've seen those silica gel packets in the packaging. Chances are, you've discarded the dozens you've received in your lifetime.

One TikToker has shared their hack for recycling these packets and keeping your common items moisture-free.

The scoop

In a TikTok, user Ankita (@ank_su) shared their recycling hack for the silica gel packs found in packaging.

"When you buy shoes, bags, and other items, there is silica gel in the box," the video says. "Don't throw it away because it is very useful."

The video shows Ankita placing the silica gel packet in different places in the home. "Put it in the wardrobe, because it absorbs the moisture of the cloth," the video reads as Ankita places it between shirts in the closet. Other areas that are great to store the packets include in a shoe rack, a cupboard, a bookshelf, and a silverware drawer.

"But keep away from children," Ankita shares as an added precaution.

How it's helping

Silica gel is a desiccant, meaning it helps absorb moisture and protect items, such as clothes, shoes, and electronics. While the packets are non-toxic, they could provide a choking hazard in children and could cause intestinal obstruction, according to Web MD. These packets also pose hazards to wildlife and create pollution through their manufacturing.

Recycling these packets could help eliminate the choking hazards they pose by avoiding putting them in landfills. It can also help protect your clothing and items and prevent you from having to make unnecessary purchases and buy new products.

Some other unique uses for silica gel packets include placing them in your camera bag to keep moisture away from your camera. Another homeowner shared how they can use them to prevent their razor from rusting. One man even puts them in the earpads on over-the-ear headphones to absorb sweat.

What everyone's saying

Commenters enjoyed hearing about the idea in Ankita's TikTok.

"Nice idea," one TikToker commented.

Others shared the places they like to put the silica gel packs.

"I put it in my sugar container," one commenter shared.

"Keep it in the place where there are more cockroaches in the house," another commenter wrote.

