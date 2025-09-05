Woman reveals why you shouldn't throw away silica gel packets: 'Who would have thought?'

Silica packets are in many of our commonly purchased items, such as shoes, purses, photography accessories, dried food, and makeup. Silica's purpose is to absorb the moisture in the air, and it can hold up to 40% of its weight in water.

Once the items are used, the silica packets are often tossed. However, one makeup brand proposed an idea to keep silica packets in use at home and out of landfills.

The scoop

The professionals at Lash Jungle PRO advised their followers not to discard their silica packets, as they are intended to protect the purchase.

In the TikTok video, the professionals demonstrate how to slide the silica packet into the middle slot of the packaging, as this will best protect the lash glue formulas in the box.

How it's helping

While silica is not safe to eat, it is still harmless enough to be stored with our food and personal care items. Silica is a desiccant, ideal for preventing mold and reducing spoilage for everything from deli meat and prescription medications to electronics and vintage clothing.

By taking advantage of a tip like this, you can likely extend the lifespan of the makeup product — such as the Lash Jungle Pro lash glue — by a few months.

When you utilize your extra silica gel packets, you not only extend the lifespan of your goods, but you also delay plastic from entering the landfill. Silica gel packets are often packaged in Tyvek, a high-density polyethylene that is rarely recycled and not biodegradable, according to MICRO-PAK.

Small plastic items like this are also commonly tossed aside in the recycling machines and end up in our waterways, contributing to the 24.4 trillion microplastics in our oceans.

Once you have finished with the silica packets or the items you protected with them, it's important to know your recycling options and how to resell your extra items on secondhand marketplaces after decluttering in order to reduce your household's carbon output.

What everyone's saying

The fans of Lash Jungle Pro were excited to hear that the silica packets could be used for more than protecting the item in transit.

"Who would have thought?" one user wrote.

Another user tagged a friend to share the love, saying, "You need this."

