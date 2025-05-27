Woman's simple method of reusing high-end delivery boxes has internet intrigued: 'Now I'm sad I tossed mine'

A clever shopper shared their hack for unfolding and refolding Sézane shipping boxes to repurpose them as stylish storage containers.

The resourceful Redditor posted four pictures, showcasing the journey from an unassuming cardboard box to fabulous closet storage.

In the post caption, they explained, "I like the interior design of the boxes Sezane uses. I cut off the 'top' flaps and turn the box inside out so that the printed side is on the outside."

Repurposed delivery boxes lined the top of their closet, so OP seemed to have been an avid cardboard box reuser. They had elegant designs, like blue checkers and gold stripes, creating a luxe organizational system.

Finding an inventive way to reuse an aesthetically pleasing item like this is exciting. You get to admire the lovely pattern for much longer, and save money on storage containers. Plus, you're being kind to the planet.

Manufacturing was estimated to be responsible for 12% of planet-warming pollution in 2021, according to the Congressional Budget Office. By reusing something you already have instead of buying something new, you can reduce the manufacturing industry's impact on climate change.

Many storage containers are also made from plastic. Unfortunately, per data from Statista, roughly 80% of plastic in America ends up in a landfill, where it slowly contributes to methane pollution in the atmosphere.

OP gets to enjoy an organized space, admire the Sézane box patterns they like, and save money on storage solutions. And it's all while supporting a cleaner, cooler future.

Everyone in the comments was obsessed with the idea. One person lamented, "Now I'm sad I tossed mine! Such a cute idea!!!"

Someone else was inspired to follow OP's lead, "Oh that's SO cute! I keep a few boxes too, but I never thought of turning them inside out … I received one of these pretty light blue checkered ones today that I'm definitely going to keep as well."

The Sézane boxes also seem to have many feline fans, as OP's cat made an appearance in one of the photos. A commenter joked, "Next design for sure should be a Sézane cat condo."

