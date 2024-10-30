Business owner sparks intrigue online with mind-blowing hack for reusing cardboard boxes: 'I'm gonna start doing that'

"Thank you so much for sharing!"

More people than ever are shopping online, and with that comes a lot of cardboard boxes. One soap maker on TikTok showed how they reuse these boxes for their business.

The scoop

Aspen Essence (@aspenessence) is a soap brand that shares content on TikTok about their soap-making process. Occasionally, they also give tips about sustainable business practices.

In one clip, they explain how to flip a cardboard package inside out to leave you with a plain brown box free of labels.

Start by removing as much tape and labels as you can. Next, find the small flap on the inside of the box where it has been glued together. If you gently peel open this corner, you will be left with a flat piece of cardboard. You should be able to flip the whole thing with the brand labels facing in and reattach the cardboard flap.

The creator says they use hot glue or tape to reseal the box. You should be left with a logo-free box you can use however you like.

How it's working

This tip is a helpful reminder that there are creative solutions to many of life's little problems. Rather than covering logos with tape or stickers, you can just turn the whole box inside out.

Another small business owner has given suggestions for how to make envelopes out of old paper grocery bags. Tricks like this save money on new packaging and extend the life of your recyclables.

Online shopping is here to stay, so it's helpful to know what to do with mailers and boxes once your new item has arrived. According to PR Newswire, "70 percent of Americans are shopping more online than they did before the pandemic."

The good news is that cardboard has a 93% recycling rate, according to the American Forest and Paper Association. Plus, you can reuse cardboard for everything from a cat scratching toy to seedling starters.

What people are saying

Commenters were blown away by this simple and effective hack.

"Thank you for the hack, I'm gonna start doing that," wrote another business owner.

One person said, "Yes, great for the environment."

Someone else added, "Genius. Thank you so much for sharing!"

