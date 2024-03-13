Kitchen expert demonstrates practical methods for reusing plastic produce containers: 'Did you know?'

Reusing plastic is a great way to keep it out of landfills and the environment.

A TikToker demonstrated a simple way to reuse a common packaging item, encouraging viewers not to "let those berry containers go to waste."

The scoop

The Kitchn (@thekitchn) shared a short video about how to repurpose those annoying plastic produce containers that stack up in your home.

"Did you know you could reuse plastic berry containers around your home?" the creator says.

The process is simple.

"Wash them, then let them air dry," The Kitcn says. "Use them to store markers or other art supplies. Pack your sandwich in a strawberry container before storing it in the cooler; now it won't get smushed. Use smaller berry containers to organize cotton balls, Q-tips, and other bathroom items."

How it's helping

Reusing plastic is a great way to keep it out of landfills and the environment. Recycling is another option, though the U.S. recycling rate is only 5-6%.

If you follow local guidelines, however, there's a good chance your recyclables can be dealt with appropriately. In Houston, for example, about two-thirds to three-fourths of recycled materials are processed for reuse, per KHOU.

Still, the remaining 25-36% are trashed, so repurposing can reduce this waste. In turn, that cuts down on the methane gas released from landfills and protects our oceans, where much of our garbage ends up.

Berry packages might be a small part of this problem, but every little bit helps.

There are even ways to make money by decluttering, as thrifting and secondhand shopping are soaring. You can sell or swap clothes, sneakers, electronics, music equipment, arts and crafts supplies, and much more.

Getting rid of your old stuff makes you feel good, helps others, and reduces your impact on the planet. If you're looking for a place to start, check out For Days, thredUP, or GotSneakers.

What everyone's saying

"You can remove the lables too," one TikToker wrote. (Try using this easy method.)

Another called it a "life changer," saying, "Thank you>Definitely trying this."

