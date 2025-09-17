Gardener shares genius hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'They can pretty much be used all over'

"There's not really any end to possibilities when it comes to things like cardboard tubes," said one gardener, Ish (@gardening.with.ish), in a TikTok video. He then shares three incredible ideas on how to reuse cardboard toilet paper rolls in your garden to save money and time.

"As they're clean cardboard they can pretty much be used all over the garden from protection against frost to making new compost!" Ish wrote in the video's caption.

The scoop

The first suggestion Ish outlines is to reuse the rolls as seedling pots. All you need to do is fill the tubes with soil and add seedlings. When they are ready to be replanted in the garden, simply stick the pots directly into the ground. The cardboard will decompose, and there's no need to remove it.

Ish also explains that the tubes are perfect for making your own compost: "Just simply chuck the tubes in and pile that down with layers of organic material."

Finally, Ish offers one last hack. If you cut up the tubes and lay them flat on the ground, they can act as a weed membrane. The cardboard will break down over a few months, protecting plants from weeds growing up as it does. Ish mentions that you can also add the cut tubes under plant beds to protect your plants from any unwanted weeds growing through.

As a bonus, they also work "as a really good thermal layer for things like frost."

How it's helping

As Ish explained, toilet paper rolls offer many benefits for gardening. Using them keeps harmful contents out of your garden, saving you money and making sure more rolls don't end up in the landfill.

The decomposing nature of toilet paper rolls makes them a great alternative to weed fabric. This fabric typically does not decompose, instead transferring harmful microplastics into the soil of your garden. These can seep into our water, food, and air sources.

Using toilet paper rolls this way also eliminates the need for other weed killers that further transfer harmful chemicals to your yard, and can often cause more harm than good when it comes to creating a healthier garden.

Better reused than becoming one of the 184 billion rolls that end up in landfills annually. A lot of recyclable material ends up in landfills, where it contributes to the pollution overheating the planet and unsafe conditions for wildlife and humans.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were grateful for the advice Ish shared, and several shared some tips of their own.

"Thank you for sharing," wrote one.

"I grow sweet peas in them as they like long root run, magic!" shared another.

"I fill them with kitchen waste (veg, fruit, paper, egg shells etc) then dig into the garden beds when full," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.