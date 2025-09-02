Gardener uncovers massive headache after digging into yard: 'There goes my whole day'

Other Redditors have found themselves running into the same issue as the OP.

A gardener discovered a hidden headache in their yard as they went to plant their native plants. In their annoyance, they turned to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit to ask for advice.

"I go to dig my first hole and uncover the rabbit hole that is landscaping fabric," they wrote. "It's about 1000 square feet just covered in the stuff. There goes my whole day."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Unfortunately, there is no easy solution for ridding one's lawn of landscaping fabric. Commenters proved that it's an arduous task; thus, educating homeowners and gardeners on the downfalls of using landscaping fabric is the way to ensure those in the future will not have to spend years on removal.

"Your back will be sore," wrote one commenter. "I am pulling out fabric that I installed years ago when I didn't understand the implications over time. On the plus side, it's good exercise."

Before the natural gardening trend gained traction as better information spread about its benefits and awareness of microplastics and their harm grew, landscaping fabric was popular. It was seen as a simple and low-maintenance solution to prevent weeds. However, gardeners soon discovered that the fabric can block essential nutrients from plants, still allow weeds to grow through it, and eventually break down into harmful microplastics.

Microplastics from landscaping fabric can cause soil, water, and even air pollution, a mix that can harm your garden ecosystem and your health. At the same time, as the OP highlighted, it ultimately requires more maintenance, which circumvents one of the main selling points of landscaping fabric. Getting rid of the fabric can be a painstaking process, in addition to the repercussions of microplastics degrading the health of your garden.

Redditors stated that the tried-and-true methods for weed suppression come from more natural alternatives. Cardboarding and mulch give the desired effect of weed suppression, without toxins causing pollution. Both will promote healthy soil, allowing your garden to grow effectively. Natural lawns with thriving native plants also create habitats for pollinators, who are vital to the global food supply.

Other Redditors have found themselves running into the same issue as the OP.

"Ugh! Same here. I don't have the energy to pull it this season," wrote one.

Another expressed how great it feels to have it all gone.

"I removed so much landscaping fabric when we moved into our home a few years ago," they said. "I am so glad that stuff is gone now."

