Homeowner desperate as major yard problem spins out of control: 'I don't know what to do about this'

"I think completely digging out is your best solution."

One frustrated amateur gardener recently took to TikTok to ask the online community for advice.

In the post, Ruby (@hirubymoon) explains that she has Bermuda grass growing through a layer of landscape fabric and pieces of rubber mulch everywhere.

"I don't know what to do about this," she captioned her video. "Someone help me with how to get rid of the rubber mulch[.]"

Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon problem for people to experience when it comes to rubber mulch and landscape fabric, as Barefoot Lawn Care explained. Many professional and amateur gardeners alike will warn you not to use them. First and foremost, it's not very effective. People will likely waste their hard-earned money on the materials and ultimately be disappointed in the results.

It is also a danger to the environment. For instance, rubber mulch burns in the sun, scorching your plants, and can cause health issues for you and your family. It also leaches toxins into the soil, which could affect other plants and wildlife in the area.

People who are tired of the headaches of maintaining traditional lawns are increasingly turning to rewilding their yards. Filling your yard with native plants comes with a whole host of benefits. First and foremost, it saves you money. Native plants use less water and don't require costly maintenance.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

The environmental benefits are also great and go beyond just conserving water. Many native plants naturally attract pollinators, which are the small birds and insects that keep ecosystems thriving, including our food chain. It is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food human beings eat, per the Pollinator Partnership.

For those considering natural lawn possibilities besides rewilding, there are many attractive options. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all great choices. And even a partial lawn replacement can reap incredible rewards.

Commenters on the original post were quick to offer advice on how Ruby could rid herself of the mulch.

One said, "I'm sorry to say it but I think completely digging out is your best solution for long term success. You want to get rid of the old fabric as well."

Another suggested a tool: "Also an all purpose tool with a seraded [sic] edge maybe? It's gonna be work."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.