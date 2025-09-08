Pet owner shares clever hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Nice idea'

Any action you can take to save money and reduce waste is better than nothing.

There are so many gadgets out there that you could buy for your pet in the name of enrichment. But what if you could save yourself a lot of money and a headache by using what's already in your home?

The scoop

A TikTok user named Mary (@marinaks41) posted a video of how they made a cat toy with a toilet paper roll.

First, they marked up the roll with a pencil. They then cut out a few diamonds with some scissors, and they cut either end of the roll into strips.

Mary twisted the strips together and pushed them down to close one side of the roll. Before closing the other side, they put in several cat treats.

Their cat wasn't in a playful mood but did try to open up the enrichment puzzle for a little bit.

How it's helping

Your mileage may vary with this hack, but if cats love cardboard boxes so much, there's not much to lose.

It's a great idea to try before buying a new toy for your pet online. Instead of immediately recycling your toilet paper roll, you can give it another use. You can try something new with what's already in your home instead of spending money on another plastic toy.

According to the Meaford Independent, the U.S. creates 300 million pounds of plastic waste from pet products every year. Every time you buy a toy online, that's more plastic waste created, which will eventually make its way to a landfill.

By using what you have to entertain your pet, you're reducing the amount of plastic you consume. You would also reduce the amount of air pollution that happens as a result of shipping something to your home.

A toilet paper cat toy isn't going to save the world. But you can multiply the impact you have by encouraging the people around you to do the same. Encouraging companies you buy from frequently to use sustainable packaging can do even more.

If all you can do right now is make a cardboard enrichment puzzle, though, do that. Any action you can take to save money and reduce waste is better than nothing.

What everyone's saying

Several people appreciated the idea in the comments.

"Nice idea for pet owners," one person said.

Another TikTok user said: "Great idea."

"Gotta love cats," a third person exclaimed with crying laughter emojis.

