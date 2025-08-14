Woman shares amazing way to use old to-go containers: 'I use these constantly'

We all know the struggle. You order takeout, then your fridge is overflowing with clear, plastic containers. Instead of wasting them, one resourceful TikToker made them her go-to reusable cups.

The scoop

Olivia Noceda (@olivianoceda), known for delicious mocktail recipes, shared her simple hack to reuse plastic deli containers for her refreshing, non-alcoholic drinks.

@olivianoceda new deli container mocktail !!! follow for more NA drinks 🩷 blackberries, rosemary, fresh ginger, @mikeshothoney , @theyuzuco sudachi super juice, coconut water, water & ice. the full method + links to my deli containers and straw puncher is (free!) on my substack now!! ♬ The Winner Is - DeVotchKa & Mychael Danna

"So, apparently people are super triggered by my plastic deli containers. Let's talk about it. Yes, they're plastic. Yes, they're also reusable," she states in her video.

"I literally wash them, stack them, and use them for everything. Just like every restaurant on Earth."

She demonstrates by making a spicy blackberry rosemary smash mocktail.

The recipe starts with blackberries, rosemary, and fresh ginger. Olivia adds a kick from Mike's Hot Honey and Yuzuco Sudachi Super Juice. Then, she finishes it off with coconut water, water, and ice.

Olivia makes it clear that staying alcohol-free doesn't mean sacrificing fun or flavor. You can explore more mocktails on her Substack.

She reminds viewers to "reduce, reuse, recycle, and stay hydrated."

How it's helping

This hack offers fantastic benefits for your wallet and your daily routine.

Reusing containers saves money by avoiding the need to buy new ones. It ensures you always have a handy, stackable option for meal prep, snacks, or crafting a tasty drink.

Mindful reuse aligns with a strategy from professional organizers as well.

They often suggest repurposing items to keep your home tidy and functional. You're using what you have without making unnecessary purchases.

Olivia's hack is a straightforward way to reduce your environmental footprint. Every container reused is one less piece of plastic polluting our planet.

Reducing plastic waste helps prevent crowding in our landfills and protects marine ecosystems from pollution.

If you're concerned about microplastics leaching into food or drinks, you're not alone.

Food packaging can be a source of contamination. Even glass bottles can carry microplastics, but you can avoid excessive exposure.

It's a good practice to not heat these containers in the microwave or dishwasher.

There are many ways to repurpose containers and packaging. This hack proves that a little creativity can go a long way in making sustainable choices.

What everyone's saying

Olivia's practical approach resonated with her viewers.

One good-humored user commented, "I use these constantly for literally everything. Bury me with the Chinese soup containers."

Another said, "I reuse almost every to-go container. When I can, I take my own glass jars."

"Single-use plastics can be reused multiple times, just be sure to clean them properly first," a third wrote.

