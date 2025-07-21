City councilor sponsors critical hearing to outlaw everyday food packaging: 'Poses significant public health and environmental risks'

Efforts to push Styrofoam out of Boston have ramped up as local lawmakers aim to protect the community and the environment.

According to the East Boston Times-Free Press, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata sponsored a hearing to discuss a potential ban on polystyrene products, such as Styrofoam, from being sold in stores and restaurants.

The city currently has other environmental initiatives in place to reduce waste. Now, Styrofoam is the latest issue for lawmakers to tackle.

"The use of polystyrene products poses significant public health and environmental risks," Councilor Coletta Zapata said, per the Times-Free Press.

If passed, Boston would join dozens of other Massachusetts cities that have already implemented polystyrene bans. In fact, the Times-Free Press reported that 60 municipalities have prohibited the product so far.

Other states across the United States have pushed forward with polystyrene bans, too. California implemented a statewide ban on the use of Styrofoam for food packaging products that will kick off in 2025. A similar law went into effect in Delaware in July.

Massive amounts of Styrofoam end up in landfills and waterways every year. Polystyrene, like other plastics, is not biodegradable and can take thousands of years to decompose, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

When plastic pollution enters the environment, it eventually breaks down into tiny particles called microplastics. According to Beyond Plastics, animals often ingest the particles, which have a negative impact on their digestive systems. Scientists discovered that repeated exposure to the material can lead to declining animal populations.

Not only is polystyrene a hazard for the environment, but the material also puts human health at risk. Heating meals in a polystyrene container can cause chemicals to leach into the food, according to UCLA Health. Polystyrene has been linked to cancer, vision and hearing loss, and other severe health complications.

While Boston leaders have their sights set on a polystyrene ban, prohibiting other forms of plastic has also been proven to be effective. Research found that bans across three states and two cities reduced the number of single-use plastic bags used per year by about 6 billion.

