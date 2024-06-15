Shopper excited by price tag on iconic Stanley cup found at thrift store: 'I still haven't found one in the wild'

"You can always tell when a trend is dying at the point when you start to see the item show up on thrift store shelves!"

A Reddit user's recent thrift store find has the internet buzzing.

In a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the savvy shopper shared a photo of a shiny white Stanley Quencher tumbler found at their local Value Village.

The post quickly gained traction, with thrifting enthusiasts celebrating the incredible deal. CNN reported earlier this year how Stanley tumblers became a must-have item, known for their durability and ability to keep drinks hot or cold for hours.

However, their popularity means they have often sold out quickly and — in certain styles, at least — can still be hard to find at retail prices.

"$11 <<< $45," the post reads, highlighting the significant savings compared to the 40-ounce tumbler's typical $45 price tag. The accompanying image shows the tumbler in seemingly great condition, looking as good as new.

For many consumers, thrifting isn't just about saving money — it's also about making eco-friendly choices. By purchasing secondhand items, thrifters keep products out of landfills and reduce the demand for new goods, which require significant resources and energy to produce.

In fact, the secondhand market is growing rapidly. In its 2024 report, ThredUp predicts that the global secondhand apparel market will reach $350 billion by 2028 and that the market in the U.S. will reach $73 billion.

Thrifting is not just good for your wallet — different products have different environmental impacts, but buying a used clothing item instead of a new one reduces the carbon footprint of that purchase by up to 82%, according to ThredUp.

The Reddit community was quick to celebrate the original poster's find.

"Nice! I still haven't found one in the wild," one user commented.

Another added: "Be sure to test for lead (there are home kits), since I know their bubble started to pop because they were turning up positive. Fingers crossed it's clear so you can enjoy it!"

One commenter noted: "You can always tell when a trend is dying at the point when you start to see the item show up on thrift store shelves!"

Whether you're looking for a new wardrobe or simply enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, thrifting offers an opportunity to save money and make a positive impact on the planet. So, next time you're in need of new cookware, shoes, or accessories, consider checking your local secondhand store first. You never know what gems you might uncover.

