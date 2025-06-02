Creative traveler transforms forgotten gum packaging into genius storage hack: 'So convenient'

"Reuse plastic containers and never worry about misplacing your cutesy little items."

If you enjoy your fair share of chewing gum, then you may have purchased one of those large plastic gum containers once or twice in your lifetime. While they can certainly be convenient and hold a decent amount of gum, they can sometimes feel like an awful waste when you've used all of the gum.

Luckily, there may be a solution that will not only keep plastic from winding up in a landfill but also serve another useful purpose.

The scoop

To help anyone caught in this predicament, TikToker sele.vuela (@sele.vuela) shared a simple and elegant hack that just might make you feel better the next time you purchase a large pack of gum.

In the short 15-second clip, the TikToker revealed that the empty gum container is large enough to fit a number of small beauty products.

"Reuse plastic containers and never worry about misplacing your cutesy little items," they wrote.

Depending on which loose items you may have, you can fit everything from cotton swabs and bandages to lip gloss and floss picks.

How it's helping

As mentioned in the video, reusing a plastic gum container is a practical solution to keeping track of all of your small and often misplaced beauty items. You can save money on buying an organizer with an item you might already have.

Similar to the original poster, there are countless ways that you can reuse other old plastic containers you'd normally toss out, like parmesan cheese container lids. If you have a container that simply can't be reused, there are often recycling options.

As another great benefit, finding other uses for any plastic items can help cut down on trash winding up in our overcrowded landfills or even our vulnerable waterways. According to a U.N. Environment Programme report, the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks worth of plastic waste each day ends up in lakes, oceans, and rivers around the world.

Unlike some other forms of waste, plastic doesn't biodegrade. This can lead to an accumulation in landfills as well as contaminated soil and water sources, and it can contribute to health risks to humans and wildlife. Animals on land and in the sea can ingest plastic, become entangled, or be poisoned by leached chemicals. This can also contribute to habitat destruction and a reduction of biodiversity around the globe.

What everyone's saying

Down in the comments section, a couple of users appeared to be won over by the easy life hack.

"Using this," one user wrote.

"So convenient!!" another commenter exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.