Gardener shares clever method for reusing old plastic containers: 'Awesome idea'

Anyone looking for new ideas to grow plants without soil and recycle should take a look at one Redditor's post in the r/Hydroponics subreddit. As the photo shows, an empty Vital Proteins container makes a great plant holder.

The scoop

"From trash to hydroponics! I look at everything differently now before throwing stuff away," the excited OP wrote. In other words, the plant parent is reusing various containers like jars or, in this case, empty protein powder containers to nurture plants.

To secure and aerate the plant during hydroponics, people may use coconut coir, rock wool, sand, pine bark, lava rocks, or clay pebbles in place of soil, per Oklahoma State Extension.

As shown in the Reddit post, the OP appears to use clay pebbles — also known as lightweight expanded clay aggregate — which are reusable, as they don't break down. Just remember to wash them in boiling water or isopropyl alcohol before reusing them for another growth cycle, per Hydro How-To.

How it's helping

Using your green thumb doesn't have to be expensive, especially when you cut back on items like new pots for each plant. Plant pots vary in size and material, so costs can equally vary — especially when choosing between plastic and terra cotta. The OP's hack shows how creativity can take flight while spending can sink when you know your recycling options.

For example, one farmer plants and harvests potatoes in a laundry basket. Use leftover plastic lids as plant coasters that catch spillage. Landfills had as much as 146 million tons of waste in 2018, according to the EPA. However, upcycling old jars and plastic containers for plant pots avoids adding to the mix.

Soil and related upkeep costs like fertilizer are also out with the hydroponic growing method.

Hydroponics focuses on nutrient-filled water and has many pros, such as more control over plant nutrients, higher yields, faster growth, and more efficient water use essential for conservation efforts. It also minimizes plant illness thanks to the absence of soil-borne disease.​​ Additionally, those roots can grow more freely without the constraints of soil.

Incorporating recycling in different phases of life helps your wallet and the environment, and it can reduce clutter — especially when you get help from organizations like Trashie or ThredUp that provide rebates or cash for your old items.

What everyone's saying

Other people have similar ideas regarding recycling containers.

"One gallon HDPE coffee containers and 5-gallon HDPE kitty litter buckets," one person mentioned.

"I use old almond milk boxes and use sponges cut down the middle to hold the plant... works a dream," another planter said.

"Awesome idea. How do you cut out the hole to fit the net cup?," another asked, to which the OP replied, "3" hole saw attachment on my drill."

