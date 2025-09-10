Woman reveals why you shouldn't throw away empty Parmesan cheese containers: 'Revolutionary'

"This is the kind of life pro tip I crave."

We all want to reuse, reduce, and recycle, but sometimes, we need a little inspiration to put those ideas into action.

TikToker Liv (@ollliiiviiiaaa) recently shared a clever second use for the green lids from Parmesan cheese containers that's both simple and surprisingly useful.

The scoop

In her video, Liv demonstrates how the familiar green lid from a Parmesan cheese container screws on seamlessly to a standard mason jar. She fills the jar with coffee and cleverly inserts a straw through one of the shaker holes originally meant for sprinkling cheese, transforming the jar into a reusable drink container.

But this simple hack goes beyond just a DIY iced coffee cup. With the lid's built-in shaker and flip-top features, it opens up a world of sustainable storage options. You could repurpose it for spices, powdered sugar, grated cheese, and even pantry staples like baking soda or dry herbs.

It's a small but smart way to cut down on single-use plastic and make the most of what you already have at home.

How it's helping

This simple lid swap isn't just clever; it's practical. By reusing something you'd normally toss, you save money on specialty drink lids or storage containers and avoid unnecessary trips to the store.

It's a quick, no-effort way to get more use out of what you already have. Plus, it's a small step toward cutting back on plastic waste. Every reused item helps reduce demand for new materials and keeps more trash out of landfills and our oceans.

It's proof that sustainable living doesn't have to be complicated or expensive; sometimes, it's as easy as rethinking the lid on your jar.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to praise the hack, with many expressing surprise and delight at its simplicity.

One cheekily wrote, "That's a grate idea," while another called it "revolutionary."

Others chimed in to say it was exactly the kind of practical, everyday tip they love to discover.

"This is the kind of life pro tip I crave," one user commented.

The enthusiasm in the replies highlights just how satisfying it can be to find new uses for familiar items, especially when they're this easy to adopt.

