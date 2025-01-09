Woman shares surprisingly simple hack for an 'endless supply' of green onions: 'Never buy ... from the store again'

"This is amazing, thanks for the tip!"

One TikToker offered a simple hack to lower your grocery bills by knocking an item off your shopping list: "Never buy green onions from the store again."

The scoop

TikTok account and sustainable online marketplace ZeroWasteStore (@zerowastestore) shared a quick and easy hack to help you grow green onions right in your own kitchen.

Early in the video, ZeroWasteStore said, "Here's how to regrow [green onions] so you have an endless supply."

Chop off the bottoms of green onions, but don't toss them in the trash. Put them in a clear jar with water instead, and watch the magic happen.

You don't have to wait long for this tasty garnish to grow. According to ZeroWasteStore, "Keep in a sunny location, and they'll be ready to eat in a week!"

How it's working

Inflation has caused the cost of groceries to soar in recent years. Tips to lower grocery bills – especially quick and easy ones – can help lessen the financial burden.

While a bunch of green onions may only cost between $1.50 and $2.00, cutting this expense from your weekly shop can lead to significant savings over time. If you incorporate several other similar food hacks, the savings become noticeable each week.

To save even more money, you can try out hacks to keep your food fresh longer and do more with your leftovers. These hacks also reduce the amount of food sent to methane-producing landfills, limiting the creation of planet-warming pollution and helping our planet.

There are entire organizations working to decrease food waste and make your groceries more affordable. TooGoodToGo allows you to rescue food from businesses' surplus at a fraction of the cost it would be if you bought it at a grocery store.

FlashFood connects customers like you with grocers looking to offload reduced-price items that are near their best-before date but are still perfectly good.

Misfits Market acquires good food that stores would otherwise toss because it's discolored, oddly-sized, has packaging issues or other aesthetic anomalies, and sells it to customers at a discounted rate.

Utilizing easy food hacks and taking advantage of the savings these companies offer can significantly slash your grocery bills every week.

What people are saying

Other TikTokers were grateful to learn about the green onion hack. One user said, "This is amazing, thanks for the tip!"

Another user wrote, "Infinite onion hack."

One TikToker added, "So interesting. Thanks for the tip."

