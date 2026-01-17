Passerby thrilled after finding sought-after items left out for free: 'Been looking everywhere'

"It's the best feeling when the thing you've been looking for, finds you instead."

A Redditor found the perfect home addition and was keen to share their find with the community at r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Been looking EVERYWHERE for a good retro table," wrote the original poster, alongside photos of the table and chairs they found.

Thrifting is the best way to get your hands on stylish retro furniture, and the original poster isn't alone in their success. Others have found high-quality tables, chairs, and dressers the same way.

Thrift shopping does a lot more than just save a few bucks on unexpected treasures, though. By shopping used, you're helping to stop used furniture from going to a landfill. Once there, it releases methane as it decomposes. This traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods, droughts, and storms. These conditions create added costs for homeowners, farmers, and many others.

On top of that, furniture, clothing, and other items shed plastic particles as they're left to rot. These microplastics filter into waterways and ultimately into our food supplies. When ingested, microplastics can contribute to a range of health risks.

Getting your items used also means preventing the need to make something new. The manufacturing sector creates significant pollution and has some disheartening human costs.

By shopping second-hand, you can help to avoid all of these negative side effects. If you're looking to support the circular economy, you can even put some of your own stuff up for sale and make a few bucks in the process.

The Reddit community was floored by the quality furniture the original poster was able to find.

"Wow, what a perfect fit!" wrote one commenter.

"It's the best feeling when the thing you've been looking for, finds you instead," replied another community member.

"Fabulous! Go larger w the rug w all the $ that you saved," chimed in another.

