Retiree embraces change with new, unorthodox lifestyle: 'You'll be taken aback'

After losing her husband, she wanted to simplify her life.

The affordability and efficiency of tiny homes are the reasons why many retirees have been making the switch.

Lulu originally lived in a three-story, 3,300-square-foot home in Tennessee. After losing her husband, she wanted to simplify her life by downsizing to a tiny home, as Autoevolution reported.

The entire home only costs her $725 per month for rent and utilities, which she can afford on her Social Security income. Such a price is far more affordable than her previous mortgage, and it allows her to live more simply and sustainably in her later years with her cat.

Tiny homes have sprawled across the U.S. as a tried-and-true solution to affordable, sustainable, and easy living. Today's Homeowner revealed that there are more than 10,000 tiny homes in the U.S. This number is said to be on the rise as tiny homes continue to gain popularity.

According to Today's Homeowner, the homes are also "87% cheaper than the average price of a typical U.S. home" — making it perfect for Lulu's retirement income.

Such a low price is due to the small size of the home, requiring far less energy for comfortable living. This also comes with environmental benefits — less space means more conscious consumption.

Meanwhile, less energy means less pollution that damages the environment. "A tiny house uses about 7% of the energy a traditional house requires," as Today's Homeowner explained.

For Autoevolution, Lulu opened her home to showcase the many ways she made it unique.

"As soon as you step inside, you'll be taken aback by the uniqueness of the decor that harmoniously blends old and new," Ancuta Iosub wrote for Autoevolution. "Lulu's personal style and refinement is reflected in every corner of her beautiful home, but the living room is the area that most showcases her love for combining vintage treasures with modern amenities."

Indeed, the customizable space was also hugely appealing to Lulu, as it allowed her to spotlight her personal style.

For retirees "seeking a simpler, more affordable lifestyle" that "prioritizes freedom and flexibility, financial savings, and an independent lifestyle," tiny homes are perfect.

