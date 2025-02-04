  • Home Home

Homeowner shares amazing photos of unique tiny home made from unusual material: 'It's a work of art'

by Patrick Long
Photo Credit: Reddit

Tiny homes aren't just eco-friendly alternative housing options; they're a whole eco-friendly alternative lifestyle. The passion, dedication, and intent behind this lifestyle are on full display in the r/TinyHouses subreddit — and particularly in this post. 

The post is titled "Building my Cob House. Two hands and a Dream." It contains a series of images documenting the OP's multi-year journey building a beautiful cob house from the ground up. Each image has a caption providing further context. 

Building my Cob House. Two hands and a Dream.
byu/soundandsoil inTinyHouses

By the tiny house picture book's end, it's clear how much hard work and love went into this project. The final picture's caption confirms as much, which says, "been living here three years at this point. Could not be happier with how it turned out."

The OP didn't just build themselves a tiny home for the purposes of sustainability and affordability. They turned this cob house into a work of art. The walls are adorned with Flower of Life sacred geometry, and the cedar lath ceiling is arranged in a beautiful pattern the OP calls "the dream portal." 

Curious commenters asked the OP how their home manages against harsh elements. 

"It is actually very durable. We had -30 degree winds a month ago and I stayed warm and toasty inside," they responded. "The walls are so thick you could barely hear the wind."

If this amazing post isn't a ringing endorsement of the tiny home lifestyle, nothing is. It shows you just how fantastic a sustainable home can look and function and how fulfilling building one can be. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

It's beginning to feel impossible to become a homeowner for many these days. Tiny homes offer that opportunity. They're far more affordable than the average home both in terms of upfront and lifetime costs. They also require fewer resources and utilize more sustainable ones. On top of all that, the opportunities for reflecting your personality in a tiny home are nearly boundless, as evidenced in the OP's post.

The artistry in the OP's cob home was what seemed to strike commenters the most.

"My god this is amazing. It's a work of art," one said.

"This is incredible, I'm truly jealous haha," another chimed in. "Such a beautiful home, you should be very proud of yourself." 

"Posts like these make me want to trash all of my belongings and current house, move to Nebraska with only a backpack, and live the rest of my life off the grid," another yearned.

