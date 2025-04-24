Woman shares simple trick for reusing empty pill bottles: 'Easy to open'

If you've got empty pill bottles and don't know what to do with them, one Redditor shared what they've been doing for years.

A photo shows a line of pill bottles along a bathroom counter with the old labels removed. The new labels read Qtips, cotton balls, jojoba oil, salt, oregano, and garlic, to name a few.

"The bottles are waterproof and leakproof and easy to open!" the original poster raved.

"Perfect for traveling and camping."

Repurposing what you already have saves money, time, and resources. There's no need to buy what's already been paid for. It reduces waste and the need for mass-produced products that are smothered in packaging, which is almost always plastic.

Pill bottles are made of plastic. When plastic is thrown away, it usually ends up in landfills, where it doesn't break down naturally and gradually sheds microplastics.

These tiny pieces of plastic are now being found everywhere — from the highest mountains to our brains and dinner plates. Plastic is made from dirty fuels, and as it lingers in landfills, it contributes to the release of toxic gases like methane — which is much more potent than carbon dioxide in planet-warming potential.

Knowing your recycling options is key in reducing what ends up in our landfills and cooling the planet. If you find yourself decluttering, there are tons of ways to make money from clothes, electronics, and other items you no longer want.

Organizations like Trashie and GotSneakers host programs that allow people to turn in their old and used items for cash or rewards. Both programs redistribute reusable items to those in need, which is beneficial to them, the cause, and the environment.

The repurposed pill bottles were a hit.

"Upcycling! Nice!" one comment exclaimed.

"Not all pill bottles are created equally waterproof!!" a Redditor warned. "Test yours before assuming, I've learned the hard way."

"I use mine for random things!" shared a third. "I have a bigger pill bottle with the extra pieces of Lego from sets, and another with PC hardware to think of a couple."

