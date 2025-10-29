Woman reveals clever trick using old Parmesan cheese shaker lid: 'I would've never known'

For people who find joy in their jar collection, it's always fun to discover new uses for their treasured mason jars.

One TikToker taught viewers a nifty hack using the lids of Parmesan cheese containers.

The scoop

TikToker Chelsea (@chelslikescutefood) showed a simple way to repurpose the lids of Parmesan containers to create easy shakers for powdery cleaning products.

"The lid to Parmesan cheese shakers also fits on an 8 ounce mason jar," she said. "I use mine to easily sprinkle baking soda and Bar Keeper's Friend."

She simply screws the plastic lid onto the jar, fills it with powdered cleansers, and uses it for cleaning household items.

Baking soda can be used as a gentle cleaner for cookware, to remove stains from fabrics, deodorize trash cans with ease, and more.

Bar Keeper's Friend is a biodegradable cleanser, and the main ingredient is oxalic acid, which comes from rhubarb, according to the company's website. It also states that its liquid product is made from 50% captured rainwater.

How it's helping

Finding ways to repurpose containers and packaging is a smart way to stay organized and save money on buying extra household goods

On top of that, all food containers are safer when made of glass, not just jars. Container and Packaging noted, "Glass is a non-toxic, BPA-free material that does not leach harmful chemicals into food, making mason jars a safer choice compared to plastic containers."

Other clever content creators have suggested using mason jars with shaker lids for drinking with a straw, or for sprinkling fertilizer pellets in a garden.

Reusing a plastic lid on a mason jar can also prevent rust from forming when moisture contacts the jar's traditional metal lids — this works great for storing things like homemade mayonnaise or jam.

Really, the possibilities for this collab between repurposed shaker lids and glass jars are endless. When plastic is repurposed, it's less likely to end up in landfills or pollute the environment.

What everyone's saying

People loved this simple Parmesan lid pointer, remarking on its surprisingly obvious convenience.

"What a great tip!" one wrote.

Another said, "I would've never known!"

