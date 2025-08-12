Home cook shares clever hack using old Parmesan cheese lids: 'Genius'

"This came in handy, so I want to share."

It's easy to reuse things that you often take for granted, as many TikTokers are quick to point out.

Keen cook Katie Donnelly (@lifewithkatiedonnelly) has a few hacks in the bag, including this one for reusing the lids of plastic Parmesan cheese bottles.

The scoop

In a video, the creator explains that it is possible to reuse the plastic lid of a Kraft grated Parmesan cheese bottle on the mouth of a regular-sized Mason jar, be it filled with jam, mayonnaise, or coffee.

"Well, this came in handy, so I want to share," they said.

Besides, using a plastic lid rather than a metal one can prevent an issue that the TikToker knows well.

"I made some homemade mayonnaise and my lid had a little bit of rust on it and … the rust had run with the condensation and destroyed my mayonnaise, so it's kind of nice to have a plastic top," they said.

How it's helping

Recycling is one of the best ways to save money, whether it is giving your clothes a second chance at love or removing old electronics from a cluttered home.

Some organizations, such as Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers, can help you do so; they collect your textiles in exchange for cash or credit rewards.

Beyond the financial win, recycling what you consume prevents waste from crowding our landfills and, ultimately, contaminating soil and groundwater.

On the other hand, throwing away items you no longer want to see in your closet and on your shelves increases the chance that they will end up in green spaces and our oceans.

But recycling is not a perfect solution, either. Researchers from the University of Gothenburg found that recycled plastics contain over 80 different chemicals, some of which had not been declared, such as pesticides and other toxic substances.

All in all, repurposing old items remains the most effective answer to the amount of waste that the United States generates.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the nation was responsible for 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste in 2018, or 4.9 pounds per person per day.

What everyone's saying

Luckily, there is more than one TikToker who is aware of these figures and wishes to act.

"Peanut butter lids too!" one of them commented under Katie Donnelly's video.

"Genius!" another wrote.

