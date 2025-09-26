Woman shares brilliant hack using old Parmesan cheese shakers: 'Did y'all know?'

One TikTok user needed less than 15 seconds to convince thousands of followers to reuse lids from Parmesan cheese shakers instead of tossing them in the trash.

The scoop

TikToker Alexandra Martin (@alexandrammartin) shared a clip on the social media platform that showed them quickly assembling a homemade water bottle. Text in the video read, "Did y'all know Parmesan shaker lids fit on mason jars?"

In the video, the TikToker uses the lid of an old Parmesan cheese shaker to cover a mason jar filled with water. The lid even includes the perfect slot for drinking from a reusable straw.

While the content creator said in the caption that the hack isn't spill-proof, it is most definitely easy and sustainable.

How it's helping

Repurposing containers and packages is a great way to help reduce waste in overcrowding landfills.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 27 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills in 2018. Plastic can take up to 1,000 years to decompose as well.

Scientists have stated that it breaks down into small particles called microplastics that pose a threat to animals. Marine animals are particularly at risk of endangerment due to the staggering amount of plastic pollution in the ocean.

In the U.S., consumers buy about 50 billion plastic water bottles annually, per EarthDay.org. Trading single-use plastics for reusable water bottles could save an average of 156 plastic bottles every year.

There's also a financial benefit to consider. Boston University reported that the average person can save $1,350 per year by using refillable bottles.

Reusable bottles last much longer too. The one-time purchase of a stainless steel bottle can save consumers thousands of dollars in plastic bottle purchases.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were grateful for Alexandra Martin's old lid hack, but the content creator admitted they were not the one who came up with it.

"My husband is the one who told me about this so props to him," the TikToker wrote in a comment.

Either way, followers were appreciative. One commenter even called their husband "a genius."

Other followers had different concerns.

"Question: does it still smell like parm cheese tho???" one commenter asked.

The content creator assured them that the lid was scrubbed thoroughly before reuse.

