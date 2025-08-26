Gardener shares brilliant hack using empty Parmesan cheese shaker: 'Seemed to do the trick'

A gardener has shared a simple and mess-free hack for spreading fertilizer to help your plantings.

The scoop

Fertilizers can be important for growing healthy fruit and vegetables because they replenish nutrients in the soil; however, spreading them can sometimes be time-consuming and messy.

The gardener shared an easy hack for getting even coverage without any mess, and all you need is an old Parmesan cheese shaker.

Posting on TikTok, Ant V (@gardenpaddlechef) explained that they clean out an old Parmesan cheese shaker before filling it with fertilizer pellets to help them get even coverage in their garden.

"I was tired of using scoops or it not spreading evenly, this seemed to do the trick," Ant V wrote in the video caption.

How it's helping

Using simple hacks like this one can make gardening and growing your own produce easier because it makes previously time-consuming tasks quick and easy to complete.

Growing your own food is a great way to cut grocery bills while ensuring you have healthy, fiber-rich produce on your table. Research has shown that people who grow fruits and veggies are more likely to have a diet richer in fiber than those who don't.

Additionally, the food is often much more nutrient-rich because it hasn't had to travel hundreds of miles from the farm to your table. Eating locally grown food also avoids harmful pollution associated with food transportation.

According to multiple studies, gardening promotes a healthier lifestyle overall, contributing to better physical and mental health. People who spend more time outside are less likely to suffer from mental health issues. Some doctors are even prescribing time outside to help people who suffer from anxiety and depression.

Gardening also supports a healthier environment because it encourages sustainable practices like composting and water conservation. People who grow food in their yards are also less likely to waste food and use harmful pesticides that pollute the environment and hurt wildlife, such as pollinators, which are important for human food production.

What everyone's saying

The TikTok post received a lot of attention from fellow gardening enthusiasts who couldn't wait to give the cheese container hack a try.

"Neat idea," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Great hack! You can use it for flower seeds too."

One comment simply said, "Genius!"

