Gardening expert shares clever ways to repurpose old tights in garden: 'They ... stretch as the tree grows'

This tip is a great way to amp up your gardening, and it can give old tights new life.

Gardening is a fun and healthy way to get outside and grow some of your own food. It is also quite expensive, so finding ways to make it more affordable can be helpful. One garden expert on TikTok has given followers an innovative way to reuse tights around your yard.

The scoop

Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) is a gardening wizard who shares tips for all over your garden, from growing celery to making your own starter pots. In one clip, he shows followers three ways to use tights around your garden.

The first use of tights is as a tree tie to help young trees grow with some support. Tights are a great free option for this. "They stretch in the wind so your tree shouldn't snap, they also stretch as the tree grows meaning they won't end up strangling the tree, and if you make a big fat knot between the tree and the stake it will protect the tree from damage by being blown against each other," Akeroyd wrote in the caption.

Secondly, stockings can be used for pot storage. Shove all your recycled pots into one leg of the tights, cut off the toe, and hang it on the wall. Now you have a space-saving pot dispenser.

Finally, the video says you can "use sections of stockings or tights to cover over drainage holes in pots. It will stop the compost washing out of the bottom." Compost gives your plants nutrients, so this tip may also help your plant grow big and strong.

How it's working

Reusing and recycling is one of the best ways to keep things out of the landfill and reduce your waste. Plus, you can save money repurposing old items rather than buying new specialized products.

In this case, using your tights in the garden extends the life of your clothes, and this can have a surprisingly big impact. Research conducted by the Waste and Resources Action Programme found that "extending the average life of clothes by just three months of active use per item would lead to a 5-10% reduction in each of the carbon, water, and waste footprints."

Gardening can also save you time and money at the store, as the average gardener can grow hundreds of dollars worth of food in a season. If you're feeling inspired, check out our handy guide for more gardening hacks.

What people are saying

Commenters were thrilled to learn these ways to reuse old stockings, plus some folks gave their own suggestions. One person wrote: "Simon you're a brilliant man. Genius. Cheers."

Another commenter shared how they use tights in their garden: "Yes! I use mine to strain rain water!"

New and exciting ways to waste less and innovate in the garden are always fun to learn.

