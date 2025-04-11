  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks conversation on how to reuse collection of empty pill bottles: 'So smart'

Redditors came to the rescue with dozens of suggestions, from the practical to the unique.

by Audrey Brewer
Redditors came to the rescue with dozens of suggestions, from the practical to the unique.

Photo Credit: iStock

A person looking to make the most of empty pill bottles turned to Reddit for advice and received a variety of clever options to save them from the trash. 

The scoop

In the r/ChronicPain subreddit, a homeowner acknowledged they had "so many empty bottles I don't know what to do with them."

"I wonder if I can do something artsy with them? Has anyone ever tried anything like that? Or just repurposing them, I wouldn't know what for though. Any ideas?" they wrote.

How it's helping

Repurposing items you have laying around for arts and crafts is a great way to save money, especially if you're a first-timer trying something new. Research has shown that any kind of crafting can have mental health benefits, which could be helpful for those with chronic pain. 

Other people have reused bottles for travel, keeping beauty products handy on the go, or storage for small items, saving money on new products and reducing plastic usage. 

Pill bottles also aren't easily recyclable at home, as they are often too small for most municipalities or are considered medical waste, meaning they end up in landfills. Plastic takes years to break down, contaminating soil and polluting the air if it doesn't end up in the ocean, where plastic waste continues to cause harm to sea life. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

If repurposing isn't your thing and recycling isn't an option, there are organizations such as Matthew 25: Ministries, which accepts clean, dry bottles and redistributes them to those in need.

What everyone's saying

Redditors came to the rescue with dozens of suggestions, from the practical to the unique.

"My husband uses them to store seeds we collect from our garden for the next year," one person suggested, with the OP replying, "Oh that's so smart!"

"Recycle almost all of them," another advised, encouraging them to save a few for little things, noting that they also use them for seed storage. 

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One person said they use theirs for craft storage, while another had a truly clever take, writing, "If you are crafty you can redecorate the outside and turn them into dnd miniature containers and sell them on Etsy."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x