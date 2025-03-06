Creative ideas pour in after person with chronic condition asks what to do with empty pill bottles: 'Saves them a little money'

"It seems so wasteful to just throw them in the trash."

A Reddit user recently turned to the r/declutter community for advice after accumulating a growing stash of empty pill bottles from their daily medications.

"It seems so wasteful to just throw them in the trash, but I have no idea what to do with them or future pill bottles," the original poster wrote, asking for suggestions on how to repurpose or recycle them.

The thread quickly filled with ideas from fellow Redditors, who shared creative ways to repurpose the bottles and highlighted organizations that accept donations.

One of the most popular suggestions was to donate the empty pill bottles to a vet's office, a pharmacy, or free clinics — places where a donation like this one could go a long way.

One commenter who suggested giving them to a vet's office said: "They're thrilled to get a bag full of empty clean pill bottles. Saves plastic waste and saves them a little money. Or an animal rescue can use them to send meds with fosters."

Another Reddit user said: "Free clinics need them! We love it when people drop off a bag…just make sure the label is peeled off."

If you're in the same boat as this Redditor, there are also other easy and impactful ways to give your pill bottles a second life. Organizations like Matthew 25: Ministries accept clean, label-free prescription bottles to help distribute medications to communities in need.

Recycling is another viable and effective alternative. While curbside recycling programs often don't accept prescription bottles, pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS may have take-back programs.

Another popular suggestion was upcycling and repurposing the pill bottles for continued usage. "If you're a sewist, they make good needle containers," a Redditor said. Another agreed and added: "You can use it as a safe container to store and dispose of medical waste like needles if you have to do at home blood tests. I use mine to store quarters and change for parking meters, travel sewing kits, hair pins and hair ties, screws, extra buttons, spare parts for furniture pieces, etc."

By repurposing and recycling everyday items like pill bottles, we're keeping unnecessary plastic out of landfills and reducing pollution in our environment. One small habit — such as donating bottles to a local shelter or using them for storage — can make a big difference.

Small steps add up — especially when a whole community gets involved!

