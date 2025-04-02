  • Home Home

Woman shares brilliant way to reuse empty pill bottles: 'We love an innovative queen'

"Wait a minute!"

by Lindy Whitehouse
"Wait a minute!"

Photo Credit: iStock

A TikToker shared a genius hack for taking care of their hair while on the go by repurposing empty pill bottles into travel-size containers for hair products. 

The scoop

Y BAE (@y_bae_) showed viewers how they reuse empty pill bottles to carry hair products to keep their baby hairs smoothed down throughout the day. In the video, they stand in front of a mirror and apply gel from a small bottle to their hair before using a brush to smooth it down.

@y_bae_

When in doubt use an empty Zyrtec bottle 😂😂

♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

This innovative idea helps the TikToker ensure that they have their products on hand to manage wayward strands while on the go. "When in doubt use an empty Zyrtec bottle," Y BAE wrote in the video's caption.

The best part is that this hack not only reduces waste but also saves you money. 

How it's helping

According to the IQVIA Institute, 6.7 billion prescriptions were issued in the U.S. in 2022. That's a lot of bottles. This figure doesn't account for over-the-counter medications that also come in small bottles. 

Finding creative ways to reuse these bottles not only reduces waste but also saves money on purchasing travel-sized bottles for products. In addition to using them to transport styling products, you can repurpose medicine bottles for carrying shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, and more. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Medicine bottles are often not accepted by curbside recycling programs because of their small size and potential contamination. If you can't find a use for them, some places, such as ministries and animal shelters, accept these bottles as donations

While medicine bottles are often not recyclable, lots of other household waste is. Knowing the recycling options in your area can help divert waste from landfills, which helps reduce pollution and keep the planet clean. 

What everyone's saying

"Wait a minute! Is that edge control in a medicine bottle," wrote one excited commenter. 

"We love an innovative Queen," replied another. 

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x