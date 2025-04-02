Woman shares brilliant way to reuse empty pill bottles: 'We love an innovative queen'

A TikToker shared a genius hack for taking care of their hair while on the go by repurposing empty pill bottles into travel-size containers for hair products.

Y BAE (@y_bae_) showed viewers how they reuse empty pill bottles to carry hair products to keep their baby hairs smoothed down throughout the day. In the video, they stand in front of a mirror and apply gel from a small bottle to their hair before using a brush to smooth it down.

@y_bae_ When in doubt use an empty Zyrtec bottle 😂😂 ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

This innovative idea helps the TikToker ensure that they have their products on hand to manage wayward strands while on the go. "When in doubt use an empty Zyrtec bottle," Y BAE wrote in the video's caption.

The best part is that this hack not only reduces waste but also saves you money.

According to the IQVIA Institute, 6.7 billion prescriptions were issued in the U.S. in 2022. That's a lot of bottles. This figure doesn't account for over-the-counter medications that also come in small bottles.

Finding creative ways to reuse these bottles not only reduces waste but also saves money on purchasing travel-sized bottles for products. In addition to using them to transport styling products, you can repurpose medicine bottles for carrying shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, and more.

Medicine bottles are often not accepted by curbside recycling programs because of their small size and potential contamination. If you can't find a use for them, some places, such as ministries and animal shelters, accept these bottles as donations.

While medicine bottles are often not recyclable, lots of other household waste is. Knowing the recycling options in your area can help divert waste from landfills, which helps reduce pollution and keep the planet clean.

"Wait a minute! Is that edge control in a medicine bottle," wrote one excited commenter.

"We love an innovative Queen," replied another.

