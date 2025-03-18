Woman reveals creative way to give empty pill bottles a second life: 'I do this too'

  • Home Home

TikToker Genna (@gennariggins) found a great use for her spare pill bottles that she was eager to share with the community.

The scoop

"What unusual sewing supplies do you have? I want to see!" Genna wrote in her video caption. "Mine is an empty pill bottle as a safe place to keep old needles and broken pins."

@gennariggins Reply to @emmie80085 I'm sorry everyone. I don't sell the skirts. I just make them for myself. #sewistsgonnasew #sew #sewing #sewingtok #sewist #sewistsoftiktok #maker #crafter #makersgonnamake #makersoftiktok #craftersoftiktok #crafting #circleskirt ♬ Lo-fi hip hop - NAO-K

Genna went on to show how she puts her needles and pins, broken or otherwise, in a labeled empty pill bottle. 

How it's helping

Keeping sharp objects in hard plastic containers improves safety. Nobody likes a pinprick! This practice also keeps plastic out of landfills. Plastic breaks down over time and filters into waterways as small particles that harm ecosystems, so the more we can keep using our plastic, the better. 

Reusing pill bottles also means Genna doesn't have to buy new containers for her sewing. Plastic production uses loads of energy and resources, particularly oil. The less of that we use, the more the environment will thank us in the long run. 

There are many other options for pill bottles. Matthew 25: Ministries collects them to distribute to medical professionals around the world, for example. It's also possible to find new uses for them in the bathroom, emergency kits, and the freezer. Dig up some more tips for what you can do with your spare containers in our guide

What everyone's saying

TikTok commenters were very much on board with Genna's suggestion to use pill bottles to organize sewing supplies. 

"I do the same. I like big pill bottles that can also hold old rotary cutter blades," said one commenter. 

"I do this too! I made a tiny hole in the top so I don't even have to open it to put needles in. I tested that they won't come back out," chimed in another.

