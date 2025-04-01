Clever crafter shares unexpected way to reuse pill bottles: 'This is my admittedly tacky solution'

"This has modern eclectic swamp wizard vibes and I'm all about it."

If your bathroom's short on storage, you're not alone — and one creative Redditor has come up with a surprisingly fun fix using something most of us already have lying around: empty pill bottles.

Instead of digging through a cluttered bin of bathroom supplies every morning, this clever DIYer repurposed their old prescription bottles into mini storage containers. It's a work in progress, but the early results already have fellow Reddit users buzzing.

The scoop

In a post shared to the r/UFYH subreddit titled "Made old pill bottles into storage in my very storage limited bathroom," one Redditor revealed their DIY solution to the common frustration of overflowing bathroom clutter.

"I was digging thru the giant bin of bathroom stuff every day and it was driving me crazy!!!" they wrote. "So this is my admittedly tacky solution." The setup? A line of labeled pill bottles attached to the wall — perfect for organizing small, frequently used items.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster even floated the idea of turning the whole thing into a cheeky decor moment, saying, "Thinking of using more old pill bottles for tampon storage near the toilet and kind of leaning into the tackiness and making some 'take your meds!' style decor. Thoughts?"

How it's helping

First off, this DIY saves time and sanity. No more sifting through tangled cords and loose hair ties just to find a bobby pin. With everything clearly labeled and in reach, getting ready becomes a breeze.

It also saves money. Instead of buying pricey acrylic organizers or new bathroom shelves, this hack makes the most of what's already on hand. And giving your old pill bottles a second life keeps plastic out of landfills and oceans. Since most curbside recycling programs won't accept them due to their small size, repurposing them at home is a super smart sustainability move.

With any bottles beyond any repurposing needs, you can also donate them to an organization such as Matthew 25: Ministries.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to applaud the idea — and many chimed in with creative suggestions of their own.

"That's a cool idea," one commenter celebrated.

"This has modern eclectic swamp wizard vibes and I'm all about it," another joined in.

A fellow Redditor suggested to "get the extra large pill bottles for tampons."

"Or the pharmacy! They may have extra bottles from returns," another added.

Whether you're looking to declutter, save a few bucks, or give your plastic waste a second act, this clever upcycle proves that with a little creativity, even old pill bottles can feel right at home in your bathroom.

