Gardener shares brilliant tip for reusing empty pill bottles at home: 'What a good idea'

A gardener took to TikTok to share her clever hack to reuse empty pill bottles.
The scoop
TikToker compostfairy (@compostfairy) shared her brilliant idea to make use of her pill bottles once the medication inside was used up.
@compostfairy Episode 1 | Easy seed storage - pill bottles #compostfairy #composting #seedstorage #seeds #pillbottle #DoritosTriangleTryout #blackgardenerstiktok #blackcomposter #fyp #gardeningafterdark ♬ In My Dreams (RÜYA) - Chloe Bodur
"I have a lot of pill bottles," the creator said, "and so I use these pill bottles for my seeds." The video showed a collection of seeds sorted into her pill bottles.
"Great way to repurpose the pill bottles," they said. "They don't fall out because it's like a tight container, and it's really easy to label."
How it's helping
The immediately identifiable orange pill bottles are a common feature of many homes. And once the medication is gone, it's easy to just chuck the bottle into the trash, never to be seen again.
But once the bottles end up in landfills, they break down into microplastics, tiny fragments that can have a profound impact on the environment around them, as well as contributing immensely to the growth of landfills around the world.
While the impact of microplastics is still being understood, they are found in more and more remote places, and travel along waterways to spread further than previously thought. Scientists are researching ways to remove them from soil, but the work is still ongoing.
By giving those bottles new, longer life as seed storage containers, this hack keeps them out of landfills and helps the planet.
What everyone's saying
Commenters adored this hack.
"I love this, such an awesome way to repurpose the bottles!" one said, "Them being transparent makes this so handy."
TCD Picks » Upway Spotlight
💡Upway makes it easy to find discounts of up to 60% on premium e-bike brands
|
Which of the following sustainable changes would make you most likely to choose a particular airline?
Making it easy to choose low-emissions itineraries 📋
I don't pay attention to sustainability when I fly ✈️
Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.
"What a good idea!" said another, "Definitely doing this."
"Good idea repurposing," said a third.
Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.