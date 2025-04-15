Gardener shares brilliant tip for reusing empty pill bottles at home: 'What a good idea'

"Them being transparent makes this so handy."

A gardener took to TikTok to share her clever hack to reuse empty pill bottles.

The scoop

TikToker compostfairy (@compostfairy) shared her brilliant idea to make use of her pill bottles once the medication inside was used up.

"I have a lot of pill bottles," the creator said, "and so I use these pill bottles for my seeds." The video showed a collection of seeds sorted into her pill bottles.

"Great way to repurpose the pill bottles," they said. "They don't fall out because it's like a tight container, and it's really easy to label."

How it's helping

The immediately identifiable orange pill bottles are a common feature of many homes. And once the medication is gone, it's easy to just chuck the bottle into the trash, never to be seen again.

But once the bottles end up in landfills, they break down into microplastics, tiny fragments that can have a profound impact on the environment around them, as well as contributing immensely to the growth of landfills around the world.

While the impact of microplastics is still being understood, they are found in more and more remote places, and travel along waterways to spread further than previously thought. Scientists are researching ways to remove them from soil, but the work is still ongoing.

By giving those bottles new, longer life as seed storage containers, this hack keeps them out of landfills and helps the planet.

What everyone's saying

Commenters adored this hack.

"I love this, such an awesome way to repurpose the bottles!" one said, "Them being transparent makes this so handy."

"What a good idea!" said another, "Definitely doing this."

"Good idea repurposing," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.