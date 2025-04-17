Mom shares brilliant tip for reusing empty pill bottles: 'So smart'

If you have any prescriptions, don't throw your pill bottles out. According to TikToker Kayla.Nicole.K4 (@kayla.nicole.K4), they make great containers for certain supplies like crayons.

The scoop

Many Americans may have leftover pill containers by the end of the month. There were as many as 6.7 billion prescriptions in 2022, and 61% of Americans stated they were on at least one prescription in 2023, per SingleCare.

Instead of throwing out an old, empty pill bottle, Kayla repurposed it for her child's crayons. The container can easily fit in her diaper bag and ensure her child has something to play with.

With so many pill bottles in use, what happens once they run empty? Those orange child-proof bottles consist of polypropylene, which is recyclable on its own. However, those containers are quite small, so not all recycling systems can take them. You can check your community's recycling options before placing them in the bin, or you can use Kayla's hack for small storage.

How it's helping

Busy parents often have to pack several items, like snacks and entertainment, when taking the little ones outside. Using existing items for containers can cut down on child-raising expenses.

While the OP used the pill container for crayons, it can hold other items as well.

Plastic containers often hold food, and you can also repurpose them for your child's organizational needs.

Another mother recycles plastic gum covers for her kid's cash, gift cards, and other small items. Some gardeners use larger plastic containers for their plants instead of buying new ones from home goods stores. You can also save those plastic food lids and use them as plant coasters to catch dripping water.

Creative recycling helps the environment heal and become cleaner. With over 146 million tons of trash in landfills in 2018, per the Environmental Protection Agency, the planet's air and water have faced ongoing contamination from toxic atmosphere-heating gases and tiny microplastics that take centuries to break down. Unfortunately, those high landfill numbers don't include the overwhelming litter on hiking trails, sidewalks, national parks, and more.

Once kids quickly outgrow crayons, toys, and clothing, parents can declutter and recycle with help from various organizations. The Crayon Initiative takes those old crayons, melts them down, and creates new ones to help cheer up sick kids in hospitals. Give old clothing and shoes to Trashie or ThredUp for a rebate or cash. Do the same with footwear at GotSneakers.

What everyone's saying

The commenters had lots of positive feedback for Kayla, with many stating what a good idea it was.

"So smart," said one, and another proclaimed, "Genius."

