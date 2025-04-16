  • Home Home

Handyman shares clever way to reuse empty pill bottles: 'Great idea'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

A handyman has shared how he uses empty pill bottles to help safely dispose of razor blades to help prevent injury and contamination risks.

The scoop

Disposing of razor blades needs to be done safely to help prevent injury to workers and the public while also reducing contamination risks, as razor blades are often coated in bacteria, blood, and other contaminants. 

A handyman has posted on Reddit sharing how he safely stores the blades for disposal in a homemade sharps container. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The man uses empty pill bottles with a slit cut in the top using a box cutter to store his used blades. "Two years of blades so far," the man wrote above an image of the sharps bottle.

How it's helping

Using reusable razors is a great way to reduce plastic waste, but disposing of the blades can be tricky. Making your own sharps pot out of empty pill bottles is a useful way to reuse pill bottles while also disposing of razor blades safely. 

Unfortunately, medicine bottles often cannot be recycled because they are considered prescription medicine waste and could be contaminated. Finding good ways to reuse them can help reduce waste and keep plastic out of landfills. 

Once the sharps pot is full, the safest and most environmentally friendly way to dispose of the razor blades is to recycle them at a collection center that accepts sharps. Depending on your area, this could include a local medical office or recycling area. This keeps the blades out of landfills, and the valuable raw material in the blades can be recycled. 

Understanding what can be recycled in your area helps ensure materials are reused while also diverting large amounts of waste from landfills where it contributes to chemicals and toxins leaching into the environment.

Additionally, landfills generate significant amounts of heat-trapping pollution, so limiting the amount of trash sent there can help minimize pollution and keep our planet cool. 

What everyone's saying

Commenters thanked the handyman for this useful hack

One commenter wrote: "Great idea, thanks!" 

"Great idea, honestly," another added.

