Woman shares brilliant way to repurpose old candle lids: 'You are a genius'

TikToker lifeofmandy (@lifeofmandy) showed a simple way to reuse candle lids — turn them into toiletry container covers.

As the TikToker wrote, if you have candle lids, "don't just throw them away! Reuse them in a cute way."

In the video, she shows some beautiful old candle lids topping off toiletry containers like cotton swabs. Since you want to keep these items hygienic and dust-free, lids are helpful and add style to the bathroom.

If you're one of the many people who love candles, such as those from Bath and Body Works, you likely end up with several leftover candle jars and lids. Finding ways to reuse these items keeps them out of landfills, where those glass jars never really decompose — or take a million years to do so, per RTS. Metal, a material many candle lids consist of, can have infinite life spans through recycling or repurposing without losing its structural integrity.

As landfills grow, it means more polluting gases that create harsher weather patterns. More trashed items also provide nesting areas for destructive vermin. By finding ways to bring new life to non-biodegradable items, you save money and take a step to reduce environmental damage.

Such a hack also gives people more ideas on how everyday items are still useful after serving their original purpose. Consider using these lids as drink coasters — especially those cute holiday ones. If you still have leftover candle glass jars, use them for storage, flower vases, or meltdown wax from other candles and create one new one.

Are you unsure how to repurpose something at home? You can still get smarter about your recycling options by enlisting various organizations. Gather used clothes and accessories to give to Trashie and ThredUp for a rebate, store credit, or cash. Those with old but good shoes can recycle them and earn money with GotSneakers.

You can even donate slightly used candles to some Goodwills. UK residents should call the Recycled Candle Company to take leftover candle wax. The company has saved as much as 44 tons of it from landfills annually.

