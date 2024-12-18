EPA hits company with $274,000 penalty after repeated health-threatening violations: 'Excess and untested air emissions'

"This penalty addresses years of community concerns about toxic chemical releases and air pollution."

Federal regulators are holding a former East Oakland industrial facility accountable for years of air quality violations that impacted nearby residents, schools, and community spaces, The Oaklandside reported.

What happened?

The Environmental Protection Agency just hit McWane with a $274,000 penalty for Clean Air Act violations at its former metal foundry.

The company, which operated AB&I Industries for over a century at 7825 San Leandro Street, shut down the facility in 2022 and moved operations to Texas.

The violations included uncontrolled smoke releases, failed pollution monitoring, and problems with air quality testing equipment. The facility was within just half a mile of two schools, a public library, a recreation center, and thousands of residents' homes.

Why is this fine important?

This penalty addresses years of community concerns about toxic chemical releases and air pollution in East Oakland.

Before closing, the foundry employed 200 local workers but faced multiple legal challenges over its environmental impact. In early 2022, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued AB&I and McWane over cancer-causing toxin releases. The environmental group Communities for a Better Environment had already filed suit in 2021.

"Excess and untested air emissions from facilities like this have caused harm to our East Bay communities," EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman said in a news release. "EPA will continue to pursue and fine facilities that do not comply with federal clean air laws."

What's being done about industrial pollution?

The EPA's enforcement action demonstrates efforts to protect communities from industrial pollution. Meanwhile, local environmental justice groups continue pushing for stricter oversight of manufacturing facilities near residential areas.

Residents can support these efforts by reporting unusual odors or visible pollution to local air quality officials. They can also track their neighborhood's air quality through free monitoring apps and work with community organizations to advocate for stronger protections.

The closure of this century-old foundry, while resulting in job losses, creates an opportunity to reimagine East Oakland's industrial areas with community health as a priority. Similar communities across the globe are successfully transitioning former industrial sites by supporting cleaner businesses, housing, and green spaces that benefit residents.

