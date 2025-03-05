Scientists make game-changing breakthrough with hazardous waste: 'An effective solution'

The study is significant because it offers a way to make our lakes and rivers cleaner and safer.

Researchers have developed a way to transform hazardous waste into absorbent materials that target harmful algae blooms.

This new technology removes phosphate from water to protect natural ecosystems.

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University's College of Engineering and Computer Science studied how cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, can pull harmful phosphorus from bodies of water.

They collected blue-green algae from Lake Okeechobee and used microwave heating to process it. They conducted testing with lanthanum chloride and zinc chloride to improve the material's ability to remove phosphate from water.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Algal Research, explaining how their process removed over 99% of phosphorus, even in water with high concentrations.

This study is significant because it offers a way to make our lakes and rivers cleaner and safer.

According to Masoud Jahandar Lashaki, Ph.D., a senior author of the study, "Our findings suggest that lanthanum-modified algae-based materials could be an effective solution for removing phosphorus and preventing harmful algal blooms if used on a larger scale."

Algal blooms that grow from phosphorus in water are problematic because they cause toxic water conditions and kill aquatic species. Algal blooms have economic impacts because of their effects on the fishing and tourism industries.

The new technological development also stands out because it uses a readily available waste material, algal biomass, to remove phosphorus. It offers hope that, when combined with the phosphorus-binding capabilities of lanthanum, we can extract phosphorus in large concentrations to naturally improve water quality.

The technique could help manage and preserve aquatic ecosystems worldwide with additional refinement and widespread implementation.

"This approach could provide an environmentally friendly and cost-effective solution to mitigate the effects of eutrophication — the process where excessive nutrients, particularly phosphorus, fuel the growth of harmful algae in lakes, rivers, and coastal areas," said Stella Batalama, Ph.D., FAU College of Engineering and Computer Science's dean.

Additionally, this development complements other promising algal bloom research to improve our planet's water systems.

For example, Oregon State University researchers found an early detection method for identifying and treating algae blooms. Meanwhile, government agencies are funding organizations that are experienced in developing solutions to tackle algae growth and preserve drinking water sources.

As individuals, we can also do our part to discourage harmful algal blooms from thriving. Since steady global overheating creates ideal conditions for algal blooms, anything we do to keep our planet cooler and limit pollution can help.

For example, you can switch to energy-saving LED bulbs, eliminate single-use plastics from your meals, and make sustainable upgrades to weatherize your home.

To protect your health, it is strongly advised to avoid swimming, fishing, and boating in water affected by algal blooms.

