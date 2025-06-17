Woman shares clever method for repurposing empty jars: 'If it has a lid, it has potential'

If you're at a loss for what to do with your empty candle jars, transforming them into storage pots could be the way to go.

TikToker Ivangellys (@ivangellys) shared a thrifty hack to reuse old candle jars, and it could be a brilliant way to get some new storage containers without costing you a dime.

"If it has a lid, it has potential," Ivangellys says.

In the video, Ivangellys shows the stubborn residue that ends up at the bottom of a jar after a candle has completely burned down. But you don't have to resort to awkwardly scraping the wax out. You can fill the jar with boiling water and leave it to melt the remaining wax.

The first step is to use a paper towel to dislodge the wick, which is usually attached to a small metal plate at the base of the candle. Once that has been removed, you can top up the jar with hot water and leave it to cool.

The wax will melt and then float to the surface, and as the water cools, it will harden into a disk at the top of the jar. You can then easily pop it out and pour the water away, leaving a completely empty candle jar.

Ivangellys suggests that you don't throw out the hardened wax but instead save it for a candle warmer. This reduces waste and means you won't have to buy wax melts for a luxurious and sustainable night in.

Once you've rinsed the container and let it dry, it's ready to be filled and given a new lease on life. You can fill it with anything, including makeup, period products, or snacks.

This hack is perfect if you're looking to reorganize but don't want to buy new containers. It is also great for sustainability because it prevents the candle holders from ending up in a landfill.

Decluttering is a great way to freshen up your house. It can also help you earn money if you resell or return old products for store credit. GotSneakers will compensate you for every pair of old shoes you send its way. Trashie's Take Back Bag makes it easy to recycle your old textiles while getting rewards in return.

One impressed TikTok user remarked, "Such a good idea!"

Another offered a hack of their own for used candle jars, commenting, "Hot tip, everyone watching, you can throw them in the freezer and the wax comes out — much less work."

