Busy mom shares simple hack to get rewards for unwanted, stained, and torn clothing: 'If your closet is overflowing, this is your sign'

Trashie is a unique company that offers rewards for recycling your clothes.

Instagram influencers have been raving about Trashie's Take Back Bags when decluttering their closets and making room for new fashions with zero guilt.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

Christian Mulkey (@memorieswiththemulkeys_), a relatable, real-life mom, shared an Instagram video explaining why she uses Trashie Take Back Bags.

In her post, she wrote that you can send up to 15 pounds of unwanted clothes to Trashie, and the company will reuse or recycle them. Even if your old clothes are ripped, stained, or damaged, Trashie will accept them and send you TrashieCash, which you can redeem for discounts and gift cards.

As Christian mentions in the video and Trashie says on its site, over 70% of items Trashie receives are reused globally, and over 20% get recycled into new things, such as pet bedding and building materials.

"Decluttering never felt this productive," Christian shared. "If your closet is overflowing, this is your sign to let it go (the sustainable way)."

Why should I use a Take Back Bag?

Trashie's Take Back Bags are an easy way to simplify your life by getting rid of unwanted stuff.

You can feel good about donating items to Trashie, knowing that they are being put to good use rather than crowding up landfills. Its rewards are also an enticing way to get deals on new things and experiences you actually do want.

Being rewarded for making sustainable choices is always a great feeling.

You'll feel less overwhelmed by closet clutter and contribute less to the growing trash problem in our world today. The average American tosses out 81 pounds of clothes annually.

By trying Trashie and setting an example for others in your social circle to follow, you can be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

In addition to Take Back Bags from Trashie, you can learn to mend damaged clothes or sell items you no longer want. You can also donate clothes to a local shelter or host a clothing swap with friends.

Many clothing companies, like the Girlfriend Collective, have recycling programs that offer store credit in exchange for old products. One of the largest online secondhand stores, ThredUp, resells gently used clothing through a similar bag-return program. If your clothes are in good condition, it will photograph and sell your used clothes and give you cash or credit in return.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.