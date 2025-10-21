Gardener shares brilliant hack using empty cartons: 'Practical and charming'

If you always seem to have empty beverage cartons on hand, one Reddit user has a tip that can help you use those cartons to grow healthier, tastier food for cheap.

Shared in the r/upcycling subreddit, the post put it simply: "Cut out the [bottom] or side of the empty beverage carton [and put] drainage and soil inside — ready is your mini hanging pot."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared images showing their collection of beverage cartons and Tetra Paks, such as those for milk, oat milk, cream, or juice, cut in half and attached to their eighth-floor apartment fencing using plant wiring. They are affixed sideways or upside down with the screw cap at the bottom for drainage.

This is just one way to repurpose containers to boost your garden and kitchen. Other hacks include using Parmesan shaker lids as spice jars, reusing mayo lids to cover mason jars, repurposing egg cartons to sprout new veggies, or even reusing empty milk jugs to water your garden.

All of this can help you save money on pots, drainage systems, and new containers for your kitchen needs. You can even resell or gift your upcycled items for others to enjoy.

As consumers, anything we can do to keep items out of landfills, oceans, and rivers is a positive way to minimize our impact on the environment. Trash and plastic not only physically endanger animals but also leak harmful chemicals into surrounding areas, which can trickle up through the food chain and back into your kitchen.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Commenters were excited about this reinvention.

"Looks beautiful!" one said.

Another Redditor was a huge fan of the packaging: "[Tetra Paks] ftw. I appreciate that you've left them 'as is,' too, as opposed to painting them or something similar. Practical and charming!"

"Brilliant!" another added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.