Frustrated hiker shares video of upsetting discovery in beloved nature area: 'Makes me fume'

A frustrated hiker posted a TikTok after they discovered a creek that was littered with plastic wrappers and other trash.

"Idk who did this, but we got beef," they wrote. In the caption, they added: "So much litter, bro. There are bags there too. They could've literally put it all in a bag. There's a bin five minutes away."

The video shows a beautiful shallow creek surrounded by moss-covered rocks. But the area is covered with plastic food wrappers, containers, and other trash.

Explorer1730 (@explorer1730) didn't pick it up in that moment but went back to do so.

"I'm gonna pick it up if it's still there tomorrow. I didn't today because I didn't have any gloves/clean bags," they wrote.

Besides being an annoyance and looking bad, litter in green spaces is an environmental concern. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, plastic and other non-biodegradable waste can leach chemicals, disrupt habitats, and harm wildlife that may ingest or get entangled in it.

Leave No Trace principles recommend several practices to preserve beloved nature spots. These include packing up all trash and leftover food, using established toilets or digging holes for human waste, and carrying water 200 feet away from streams or lakes to wash dishes or yourself.

Additionally, people should stay on durable surfaces to prevent soil erosion and minimize damage to vegetation. By following these expectations and guidelines, individuals can help preserve the integrity of natural spaces and reduce their ecological footprints.

"I hate that ppl can't simply just take their trash when they leave. Like would YOU want to pull up to a place filled w trash? Who do they think picks it up," one user wrote.

"Leave no trace and leave it cleaner than you found it," another added.

"That makes me fume," a third said.

