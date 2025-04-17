  • Home Home

Gardener reveals brilliant hack for reusing old milk jugs: 'That's genius'

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: iStock

Before tossing out your used-up milk jug or carton, try repurposing it for your garden.

In a TikTok video, Ripple Run Farms (@ripplerunfarms), known as the "farming realtor," showed a unique way to repurpose milk jugs.

The clip starts with them in what appears to be a greenhouse with shelves featuring dozens of recycled cups full of seedlings. On the floor, viewers can see larger seedlings in gallon milk jugs.

"Once my seedlings got big enough, I started using these milk jugs," they say. "I can spray directly into the handle, giving water to the roots."

By removing the top of the milk jug and poking a hole in the top of the handle, they have easy access to get water into the soil, helping keep the plant evenly moist. Keeping the handle also makes it easier to transport your young plants to the garden. This is especially useful for an often overlooked step of gardening known as "hardening," wherein you give your plants time to adjust to the harsh light and variable temperatures of outdoor living.

By repurposing old milk jugs, you extend the life of things that would've ended up in landfills. As a result, this simple hack helps decrease waste.

Growing your own food is a great way to save money at the store. With a small upfront investment, many home gardeners can save around $600 a season on produce.

Plus, gardening is a great way to lower your environmental footprint. According to Carbon Brief, the distance food travels to your plate has an outsized impact. "They find that in a single year, global food miles were responsible for 3 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions — 3.5-7.5 times larger than previous estimates," it states.

Other TikTokers were blown away by this simple upgrade to the humble milk jug.

"That's genius! Thanks for the idea," one person wrote.

Another commenter said, "Omg, you just blew my mind."

"Wow! I use water jugs, but that's a fabulous idea!" someone else added.

