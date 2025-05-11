Appliance pro explains the hidden dangers of keeping outdated HVACs: 'The simple truth is that they are dangerous'

"It is best to replace old gas furnaces with a heat pump or a new high-efficiency gas furnace."

Western Pacific HVAC's YouTube channel recently shared a video explaining why old and outdated gas furnaces can be a hazard in any home.

The company's representative offers a look at one of these gas furnaces and points out several of the downsides while promoting a transition to safer and more efficient alternatives.

The video description states, "The simple truth is that they are dangerous and very inefficient. It is best to replace old gas furnaces with a heat pump or a new high efficiency gas furnace."

Standing in front of one of these older models, the technician notes the lack of safety measures. If the venting on an old gas furnace gets blocked, the products of combustion can get inside the house, they explain.



A heat pump or high-efficiency furnace will have sealed combustion air in and sealed combustion air going out, they elaborate. In addition, they have safety mechanisms that will turn the furnace off if something goes wrong.

Space and water heating account for nearly two-thirds of home energy use, while heating and cooling make up 15% of global carbon pollution. More efficient heat pumps can help lower that pollution footprint and add up to real cost savings on your energy bill.

In addition, while old HVAC systems can end up costing more money, newer, more efficient upgrades for homes or businesses are eligible for federal tax credits. You should claim those quickly while they're still in effect, however, as the current administration has signaled a potential removal of these benefits. While it would ultimately take an act of Congress to eliminate these incentives, acting fast now could save you thousands.

Heat pumps are electrically powered and move heat from place to place, with the ability to bring warm air in during the winter and expel hot air from inside during the summer.

For example, the technician explains, "This one we're gonna be replacing with a heat pump, so now they're gonna get their old inefficient, unsafe furnace gone, and we're gonna be putting in a nice efficient heat pump that's going to heat in the winter and provide air conditioning in the summer."

If you're looking to upgrade your own HVAC system, there are free tools for simplifying the whole process. EnergySage's heat pump marketplace makes comparing quotes from installers quick and easy, and Mitsubishi can help connect you with trained professionals in their trusted network to install an efficient HVAC.

Commenters on a similar channel that explains how heat pumps work shared some of their experiences with the tech.

"We installed mini-split heat pumps on our house this year, and so far, we've noticed a significantly lower energy bill both during summer and now in winter," one detailed.

Another offered an international perspective on adopting heat-pump technology, saying, "I live in Sweden and close to 60 percent of all Swedish detached houses have a heat pump. The number of houses with heat pumps has also increased by almost 50 percent since 2009."

