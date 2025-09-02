New homeowner reveals the simple steps they took to 'maximizing clean living': 'If something goes wrong, I can't call the landlord'

"That sense of preparedness is really, really important."

Sustainability expert and homeowner Nick Cutsumpas — who goes by Farmer Nick — has a plethora of eco-friendly money-saving tips "for maximizing clean living all year-round."

He recently shared this knowledge with the renewable energy experts at EnergySage, as many of his tips related to his home's energy sourcing and usage.

For example, he explained, having reliable power has become increasingly relevant as he's seen more erratic and severe storms in the last several years.

Whether it's sudden floods, intense storms, or longer-lasting wildfires, many aspects of our weather systems are changing as our atmosphere grows steadily hotter. This has caused an array of issues, particularly with food production, but for homeowners, the key concern — other than structural damage — is generally maintaining an emergency power supply.

"This is a newfound concern for me, because when you're a homeowner for the first time, you realize, if something goes wrong, I can't call the landlord," Nick said.

He's prioritized his energy independence by acquiring a portable solar generator, which he can roll into the sun to charge and then use with his solar panel array.

"That sense of preparedness is really, really important, especially with the volatility and aggressiveness and intensity of these storms," he shared.

Another important thing to note is that, since many of the tax credits and incentives for solar panels and other home appliance upgrades are expiring at the end of the year, completing an installation within 2025 is the only way to be sure of receiving the 30% tax credit. EnergySage estimates that acting within that time frame could mean a cost savings difference of nearly $10,000.

Nick also explained that weatherizing the home — keeping cool air inside in summer and warm air inside in winter — goes a long way toward improving energy efficiency and, therefore, lowering energy bills. Even something as simple as keeping floors covered in rugs can help, in addition to plugging any drafts or leaks.

"From an energy efficiency standpoint, just really making sure your windows and your doors have proper insulation and sealing will save so much money," he said. "I can't tell you how much money we basically blew out the window when we had windows that were not properly insulated and sealed."

