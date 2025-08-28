This simple home renovation upgrade could save you thousands on your energy bill: 'The cheapest energy is the energy you don't use'

Did you know the secret to slashing your energy bills could be right below your feet? On average in the U.S., between 10% and 20% of heat escapes through a home's flooring every winter and summer.

That's typically due to poor insulation, which is especially true in older houses or anywhere the flooring is damaged, worn, or outdated. The older the home, the likelier it is that there's poor or zero insulation materials between your feet and any basement, garage, or crawl space underneath.

The good news is that a simple flooring refresh to improve your home's insulation could reduce your energy bills — and increase your home value by as much as 5% too. For the average U.S. home worth a little over $500,000, that's an extra $25,000 of resale value from the fresh floor.

Plus, you can consider flooring that is thicker for better heat retention. And as a bonus, new flooring also makes everything more airtight against possible entry points for pests like ants, meaning you'll likely have less temptation to spend on toxic pesticides down the line.

What's going on?

Home improvement stores like Lowe's now offer homeowners flooring installation services that can reduce energy bills, decrease noise levels, and — most importantly — make their neighbors envious of the upgrade.

Lowe's is a great example of where you can easily find new carpeting, hardwood, laminate, tile, and vinyl flooring options for whatever your home needs. You can use the company's flooring visualizer, flooring insulation selection, and cost calculator to get an instant vision and estimate that fits your budget, as well as get tailored advice on how to choose the right type of flooring for bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and the rest of your home.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

From there, Lowe's will connect you with local, independent installers to get the job done to your specifications.

The nitty gritty

Lowe's uses a streamlined four-step process for flooring upgrades:

Choose your flooring type: You can browse through flooring samples online, well before a measurement appointment. Schedule an in-home measurement: A professional, independent installer will measure your space, talk you through insulation options, and assess your flooring needs for free. Review the official quote: Once you've selected your specific flooring, the Lowe's team will follow up with a quote that includes product costs, labor costs, and financing options. Let the installation begin: You'll have the option to schedule when you want your flooring installed. And once it's complete, your installer will clean up and review maintenance instructions with you.

It's important to note that Lowe's also hauls away your old flooring, so you don't have to go searching for a nearby dumpster. Plus, with professional installation, Lowe's said that any project is backed by a one-year limited labor warranty.

How else is Lowe's helping people save money and live sustainably?

Lowe's says it has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and it aims to power 50% of its operations with renewable energy by the end of this decade.

The company has also partnered with lumber companies like CM Tucker Lumber, a family-owned company in South Carolina, whose sawmills operate with zero waste. For example, bark is sold to companies for reuse as mulch, woodchips are sold to paper mills, and wood shavings are even remanufactured for poultry operations.

And on the consumer side, more than 60% of Lowe's yard equipment is now battery-powered rather than gas-powered. In addition to the health benefits of no longer breathing toxic fumes when you maintain your lawn (along with being nicer on your neighbors' ears), you can save almost $200 a year on fuel and maintenance with electric tools.

How else can I personally lower my energy bills?

Besides making sure your flooring is airtight and well-insulated, don't forget to do the same for your windows and doors. Home weatherization can help you cut almost $300 a year on energy costs — and you can save even more with weatherization tax credits that expire on Dec. 31.

There's a great saying, "the cheapest energy is the energy you don't use." Insulating your home against the elements is a win-win for your wallet and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.