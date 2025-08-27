Farmers devastated as extreme weather impacts harvest: 'A disaster year'

When there are smaller harvests, consumers feel it.

Turkish farmers are experiencing diminished crop yields because of extreme weather events, according to Türkiye Today.

What's happening?

Drought and high temperatures have decreased yields by up to 85%. June marked the fourth-hottest month on record in the country in the past 55 years. Sunflower crops are suffering from low rainfall and dry conditions.

This follows a period of harsh frost that stifled fruit and cereal growth in spring. The Turkish Statistical Institute estimated a 4.1% decline of those crops, which include wheat and barley. The ongoing drought has exacerbated the strain on cereals.

Türkiye Agricultural Chambers Union President Şemsi Bayraktar called for the state-run Ziraat Bank and Agricultural Credit Cooperative to postpone debt collection for farmers. Bayraktar suggested growers should get a yearlong, interest-free deferment because of the climate-induced shortages, according to Türkiye Today.

"In terms of agriculture, 2025 has already become a disaster year for our country," Bayraktar said.

Why is extreme weather in Turkey important?

Turkey is one of the top 10 agricultural economies in the world, according to the International Trade Administration. As extreme weather has made crop yields more unpredictable, the global food supply becomes more uncertain.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

This has also put nearly a quarter of the country's workforce at risk. As Bayraktar indicated, climate-induced crop decreases hurt the livelihoods of growers, which may lead to a need for debt relief options to soften the blow.

When there are smaller harvests, consumers feel it. These poor growing seasons lead to shortages and high costs at grocery stores.

What's being done about extreme weather in Turkey?

In addition to delayed debt collection, Bayraktar suggested that the Turkish government provide assistance to farmers affected by drought and frost.

As the agricultural sector faces these challenges, scientists have been finding ways to make crops more resilient. One team has been looking into ways to genetically modify plants to endure harsher weather. Another team based in Turkey has invented crop-boosting technology called Plantzma that may help growers in the future.

Individuals can help mitigate the effects of the overheating planet by decreasing their pollution, which contributes to heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. People can start by educating themselves on critical climate issues.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.