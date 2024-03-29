Plant parent shares 'genius' solution to crummy plastic plant saucers: 'Such a fantastic idea'

There's a nifty way you can spruce up your potted plants and reduce waste.

The scoop

TikToker LIVE KINDLY (@livekindly), who shares sustainable living tips, zero-waste DIYs, and plant-based news, showed how glass platters helped highlight their plants and add a personal touch to their home décor.

"You have to stop buying these flimsy plastic plant saucers and try thrifting dishes to put underneath your plants instead," the creator said. "They're way more sturdy, they can be cleaned, and they just look so much nicer.

"What do you think? Would you try this idea?"

How it's helping

From giving a designer jacket second life to scoring an expensive stand mixer or even a fancy espresso machine, you can maximize products' usefulness by tapping in to bargain hunting.

It's also great to do something different with secondhand items, as this TikToker showed. Both methods keep perfectly useful things from flooding landfills and further polluting our environment.

Turning down the trash spigot helps cut planet-warming methane gas, which heats the atmosphere with 80 times the potency of carbon dioxide. In fact, methane is responsible for 30% of human-caused warming on Earth, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

Shopping at thrift stores can also save you money, of course. And thrift shopping in reverse — donating or reselling your goods — makes you feel good and helps you take advantage of the many resources available to recycle unwanted objects.

Thrifting clothes is especially popular, and you could use any of the many companies that are built around the industry, including thredUP, GotSneakers, and For Days.

What everyone's saying

"Less plastic is always better whenever you can," one commenter wrote.

"Such a fantastic idea! now I'm on the hunt!" someone else said.

A third TikToker passed along a similar tip: "My mum uses our old children's plates."

