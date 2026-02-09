Mom reveals genius hack using old Parmesan cheese shakers: 'We don't have money to waste around here'

Having a family isn't cheap, but zero-waste tricks can help cut corners and save money. For Parmesan cheese fans, this might be the perfect tip.

The scoop

TikToker cierraiously (@cclovesmark) pinned and shared a video showing a clever hack on how to recycle used Parmesan shakers.

The video showed a cleaned Parm shaker full of juice with the original cap on. A straw is plucked through one of the holes and given to a waiting child, who saunters off with it.

"We don't have money to waste around here," read a caption in the video.

How it's helping

Embracing the idea of reduce, reuse, and recycle, this is a perfect, fun, and cheap way to minimize waste. Repurposing what's already been paid for keeps money in your pocket and helps promote a circular economy in which energy, materials, and resources stay in the economic system for as long as possible.

Giving items a second life around the house keeps them far away from the dreaded fate of toxic landfills, which are largely responsible for warming temperatures by releasing massive amounts of carbon and methane into the atmosphere.

Parmesan containers are quite versatile and can also be used as snack containers or vases. For those into arts and crafts, they make great paintbrush storage containers. There are all kinds of fun ideas to be inspired by, so think twice before you throw anything away.

If you can't find a way to reuse an item, you might be able to make money from it. Gently used clothes can get you cash or store credit. Depending on the brand, they may have recycling programs like Madewell or The North Face.

Americans create an average of 46 pounds of e-waste per year. Collect old electronics and resell them on online platforms like Facebook Marketplace or OfferUp. Major brands like Apple, Amazon, and Best Buy have programs that accept old electronics for store credit.

Before you throw anything into the recycling bin, make sure you've prepped it correctly so it's properly recycled. Rules and regulations vary from city to city, and it can become confusingly vague on what is acceptable and expected. Chat with Bertie on Recycle Check for personalized info on what you can and cannot recycle based on where you live.

What everyone's saying

The Parmesan hack was a big hit, with commenters sharing ideas and exchanging more tips.

"I'm gobsmacked. This is smart," one TikToker wrote.

"The lids fit on mason jars too," another added.

A third shared: "We use the honey bottles."

