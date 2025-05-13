Gardener shares ancient method that helps trees thrive in the desert: 'Every drop counts'

"I like the way you think!"

TikToker Fonztradamus (@fonz520) shared a simple hack for using rainwater to water citrus trees in the desert.

"Every drop counts," said one follower.

The scoop

"When it comes to being resourceful, there are many options," Fonztradamus explained.

They demonstrated how they redirected rainwater by digging a small path in the soil from where the rainwater was accumulating toward the citrus trees in a garden.

By channeling the rainwater that was dripping off the roof, Fonztradamus was able to "turn misfortune into a beneficial resource."

They pride themself on using ancestral methods with a modern approach, and all it took to achieve passive water harvesting was a bit of ingenuity.

How it's helping

Citrus trees require a considerable amount of water to thrive. By redirecting rainwater runoff to the trees through narrow channels, Fonztradamus uses the natural resource of precipitation rather than watering through irrigation lines. This helps conserve water and save money on bills by utilizing what nature provides.

Gardening has a positive effect on the environment. When you grow your own food, you help minimize food waste and reduce your pollution footprint.

When you consume food that you grow — and share with neighbors and friends — you help reduce the need for food transportation. This decreases the amount of planet-warming pollution produced by trucks, trains, and airplanes that are used to transport food over great distances.

Plus, you can save money on produce by enjoying what you grow rather than shopping at the grocery store.

When you grow your own food, you are empowered to make your own choices and know exactly what your food is exposed to. You can ensure that your food is grown without harmful pesticides and chemicals that can have negative health effects on humans and wildlife.

What's more, researchers have found that gardening has physical health benefits by keeping you active as a form of exercise and helping you eat a healthier diet by consuming more fiber.

Gardening has also been shown to have mental health benefits. Participating in community gardening can help break down social barriers, reduce stress, and build self-esteem.

What everyone's saying

Followers and commenters seemed enamored with Fonztradamus and this gardening hack.

"Oddly, this was soooo attractive," said one viewer, suggesting that gardening might have additional benefits.

"I want to make my yard do this!" one eager commenter declared.

Another thankful TikToker said, "I like the way you think."

