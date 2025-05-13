Gardener shares ancient method that helps trees thrive in the desert: 'Every drop counts'

TikToker Fonztradamus (@fonz520) shared a simple hack for using rainwater to water citrus trees in the desert.
"Every drop counts," said one follower.
@fonz520 Citrus trees are one of the most water demanding trees here in the desert so utilizing alternative methods allows us to use little resources to irrigate and save on our water bill! 🤑 #Irrigation #Water #WaterHarvesting #PassiveWaterHarvesting #Culture #Traditions #Trenching #Landscaping #Arizona #PlantTok #Citrus #CitrusTrees #Trees #Monsoon #Drought ♬ Dilla - Instrumental - Know-It
The scoop
"When it comes to being resourceful, there are many options," Fonztradamus explained.
They demonstrated how they redirected rainwater by digging a small path in the soil from where the rainwater was accumulating toward the citrus trees in a garden.
TCD Picks » Uplevel Your Yard
💡Save money, cut pollution, and impress your neighbors with the best yard on the block
By channeling the rainwater that was dripping off the roof, Fonztradamus was able to "turn misfortune into a beneficial resource."
They pride themself on using ancestral methods with a modern approach, and all it took to achieve passive water harvesting was a bit of ingenuity.
How it's helping
Citrus trees require a considerable amount of water to thrive. By redirecting rainwater runoff to the trees through narrow channels, Fonztradamus uses the natural resource of precipitation rather than watering through irrigation lines. This helps conserve water and save money on bills by utilizing what nature provides.
Gardening has a positive effect on the environment. When you grow your own food, you help minimize food waste and reduce your pollution footprint.
When you consume food that you grow — and share with neighbors and friends — you help reduce the need for food transportation. This decreases the amount of planet-warming pollution produced by trucks, trains, and airplanes that are used to transport food over great distances.
Plus, you can save money on produce by enjoying what you grow rather than shopping at the grocery store.
TCD Picks » Upway Spotlight
💡Upway makes it easy to find discounts of up to 60% on premium e-bike brands
|
Would you want a garden that can take care of itself?
Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.
When you grow your own food, you are empowered to make your own choices and know exactly what your food is exposed to. You can ensure that your food is grown without harmful pesticides and chemicals that can have negative health effects on humans and wildlife.
What's more, researchers have found that gardening has physical health benefits by keeping you active as a form of exercise and helping you eat a healthier diet by consuming more fiber.
Gardening has also been shown to have mental health benefits. Participating in community gardening can help break down social barriers, reduce stress, and build self-esteem.
What everyone's saying
Followers and commenters seemed enamored with Fonztradamus and this gardening hack.
"Oddly, this was soooo attractive," said one viewer, suggesting that gardening might have additional benefits.
"I want to make my yard do this!" one eager commenter declared.
Another thankful TikToker said, "I like the way you think."
Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.