Redditor shares clever method for keeping soap bars dry with only two household items: 'I did this two years ago, and it's still going strong'

Sometimes, the cleverest solution is also the simplest. One Redditor shared how they keep soap dry using two common household items.

The folks on r/ZeroWaste try to minimize their impact and help each other find ways to reduce their trash output. This means they often showcase new ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle. One person shared how they use old jar tops and some rubber bands to keep their soap dry.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post includes a four-panel picture. The top images show a jar top and several rubber bands. In the lower images, you can see the jar top with four rubber bands looped around it and the creation with a small bar of soap sitting on top.

In the accompanying caption, the original poster wrote, "keeping solid toiletries dry." This technique could be used for your shampoo bar, a face wash, or any other bathroom staple that can get a bit soggy.

This tip saves you money and avoids purchasing a soap dish. Using items you have on hand, from candle holders to food storage, is one of the best ways to keep things out of landfills while keeping a few extra dollars in your pocket.

You will likely also extend the life of your solid toiletry product, as it will dissolve slower. Leaving a bar of soap in liquid can break it down quickly and lead to a gooey mess.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Upcycling like this is a great way to put your clutter to good use. If you have items you would like to give new life, you can donate them to a local store or try trading things in for store credit at places like Trashie.

Redditors were impressed with the simplicity of this soap dish creation.

"I did this two years ago, and it's still going strong. I occasionally take it apart to clean, and it's never molded. The best hack ever," one person wrote.

Another Redditor added: "This is f***ing GENIUS. Why is it so g*dd*mn hard to find a soap dish with drainage?"

One commenter suggested: "1 cm diameter rocks in a small dish like that lid also work and will continue to work as the soap bar gets smaller."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.